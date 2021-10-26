Gabriel receives only warning from the STJD and is released to work for Corinthians

The defensive midfielder Gabriel received a warning in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on Tuesday, but will not have to serve any penalty in terms of game suspension. The midfielder was denounced in article 258 for “taking on any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics”. The expected penalty could reach up to six matches.

At the time, Gabriel, who was hanging, took the red card after complaining to the referee for having received a yellow card, in extra time, which took him out of Derby in the next round. With the expulsion, the athlete was two games in a row without being able to go to the field.

In the summary, referee Savio Pereira Sampaio stated that the Corinthians defensive midfielder uttered the following words, with his finger raised: “You took me off the p… of the next game, c…”. In the same document, the judge claimed to have been offended by Gabriel’s attitude.

In the argument, the club’s lawyer, João Zanforlin, was direct. “There is no offense here. There is an outburst from the player who was terribly unlucky. He took the second yellow card, he was already suspended, and at the end of the match he walked away and said that. With all due respect, the defense is asking for absolution,” he said.

Reporter Diogo de Azevedo Maia also saw no seriousness in the words spoken and voted for the athlete’s acquittal. Auditor Carlos Eduardo Pontes disagreed, applying the minimum penalty of a game converted into a warning, as he understood that the raised finger was a disrespectful gesture, even if the words were not.

Auditor Iuri Engel and President Felipe Silva followed the divergence, while auditor Washington Rodrigues followed the rapporteur’s understanding.

