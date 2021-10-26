Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus should have flat screen and “inspired” design on iPhone 13, rumor says

Samsung is usually not very good when it comes to keeping their smartphones secret before the official launch. Therefore, the presentation of the Galaxy S22 line should not bring much news, since everything may have leaked out much earlier.
An example of this is that the well-known and trusted Ice Universe revealed this Tuesday that the new Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus must be advertised with flat screen. In addition, this front panel must also provide the user with symmetrical edges.
The leaker summed it up very simply: the two devices will be the iPhone 13 without the notch. That is, even the sides will be flat. The most curious point is that all the renderings published so far have shown the S22 line with a much more rounded shape.
Thus, the 108MP main sensor will be slightly improved, while the 12MP wide-angle lens is still here. The telephoto and periscope sensors have the same 10 MP resolution, but are completely new.
Remembering always that Samsung does not manifest itself on this type of information. So, no matter how reliable it is, everything still needs to be considered as being just another rumor from the market.