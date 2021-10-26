Galo na Veia surpasses 76 thousand members and may have become the biggest in Brazil

Atlético announced this Monday (25) that its partner-fan program, Galo na Veia, surpassed the mark of 76 thousand active users, thus, it would have become the largest loyalty plan for football clubs in Brazil . Until then, the first place was the International.

According to a survey carried out recently by the Goal website, the club from Rio Grande do Sul had approximately 75 thousand members. Then comes Flamengo, with around 66 thousand, Grêmio, with 64 thousand, and Vasco, with 57 thousand.

According to the Minas Gerais club, one of the main factors that contributed to this growth was the program’s restructuring process, which has values ​​between R$ 10 and R$ 55 per month.

The objective is to reach 100,000 members by the end of the current administration, in 2023, when the Arena MRV, the new stadium of Galo, should be in full swing. “Mass is walking by our side. Galo na Veia is fundamental for us to have an increasingly stronger team”, says President Sérgio Coelho.

Also according to the club, this year the launch of a modality with fundraising dedicated exclusively to women’s football is planned: Galo na Veia Vingadoras.

