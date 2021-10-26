Gambiarra takes the Google Play Store into Windows 11

As of last week, Android apps can be tried out on Windows 11 — however, the user must be a member of the Windows Insider program. Although the feature is officially limited to apps from the Amazon AppStore, users have already managed to get the Google Play Store to run directly from the computer.

The discovery tweeted by the ADeltaX profile was made through a series of hacks in the Windows 11 Terminal simulator, so it’s far from being accessible for the most untrained user on PCs and Linux. Basically, the hacker directly tampered with the Windows Subsystem to Android (WSA) to enable Google Play Services and Android Store support, both of which are required to install apps distributed by the Search Giant.

The Google store runs natively on Windows 11 with the use of some hacks (Image: Playback/ADeltaX)

The experiment’s success is extremely promising and opens the way for several possibilities. From this port of the Google store, the user could download any app available for Android — although there are reports that not everything works, which was to be expected.

Very annoying visual bugs can be found in the process, as shown in one of the screenshots (Image: Playback/ADeltaX)

Compatibility exists thanks to the presence of a virtual machine built into Windows 11, not app-by-app adaptations. In this way, it’s as if there was a Android inside the computer and, with adjustments, it is possible to put it to work as if it were a cell phone.

Process is very complex

While it’s not an easy task, the discoverer shared a walkthrough on YouTube for trying out the Play Store on Windows 11 — and there’s also a short tutorial on GitHub if you’d rather read. The entire process is done in English and, of course, you need to be on the latest version of Windows 11 from the Beta channel to be able to test the feature.

With time and compatibility maturing, friendlier ways to download the Google app store are likely to emerge. It’s not known, either, if the tool will be able to handle the platform’s new app format as it does with APKs.

For now, there is no forecast for the release of the tool to the general public using Windows 11 and, considering that the feature is quite robust and complex, implementation is likely to take a few months in the testing period. Now, it only remains to wait until Microsoft gives signs that the new will be released in fact.

Source: Windows Latest, AdeltaX