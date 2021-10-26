Gasoline increase reaches 73.4% in 2021; diesel rose 65.3%

Petrobras announced this Monday (25/10) that it will once again raise the prices of gasoline and diesel in refineries. It’s the second high in less than a month. With 15 adjustments in the value of the liter of gasoline (11 up and four down), the fuel accumulates an increase of 73.4% this year alone. The average sale price will go, as of this Tuesday (10/26), from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19, an increase of 7.04%.

Diesel prices were raised from R$ 3.06 to R$ 3.34 per liter, an increase of 9.15%. As a result, it accumulates a 65.3% increase in 2021 in the amount required from distributors.

According to Petrobras, the readjustment was necessary to “guarantee that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras”.

The company also stated that the rise in prices reflects the rise in oil prices on the international market and the exchange rate.

In a live made last week, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) had already anticipated a possible new increase in fuel prices.

“It doesn’t have to be magic to figure it out there. Just look at the price of oil abroad and how much the dollar is in here. We still depend on the import of diesel, part of gasoline as well. And if it doesn’t readjust, it’s missing. Is inflation horrible? It’s terrible, but the shortage is even worse,” said the president of the Republic at the time.