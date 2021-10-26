Gasoline price at the refinery rises 74% in 2021 – 10/25/2021 – Market

With the readjustments announced on Monday (25), the price of gasoline at Petrobras refineries has risen by 74% in 2021. Diesel has risen 65% since the beginning of the year. Analysts say the gap has not been eliminated and see room for further increases.

Starting this Tuesday (26), Petrobras will sell a liter of gasoline for an average price of R$ 3.19, against the R$ 1.83 in effect at the turn of the year. Diesel will have an average price of R$ 3.34 per liter. At the turn of the year, it was R$ 2.02.

The increase follows the evolution of international oil prices and the devaluation of the real against the dollar, indicators that guide domestic fuel prices according to the company’s pricing policy.

Since 2016, when the new policy was implemented by the Pedro Parente administration, Petrobras has been trying to monitor the international scenario more closely, through a concept known as import parity, which simulates how much it would cost to import fuel into Brazil.

The intensity of this alignment has varied over the last five years, from the almost daily readjustments of the Parente management to greater tolerance with the lags of the Joaquim Silva e Luna management, but the formula for calculating prices remains the same.

With the escalation of prices at refineries, the amount paid by consumers for a liter of gasoline has already risen 41% in the year, reaching an average of R$ 6,361 last week — before, therefore, transfers of the readjustment announced on Monday.

The price of diesel has risen 37% at the pumps since the end of 2020, reaching R$4.983 per liter last week, a move that is the target of great dissatisfaction among truck drivers, an important base of support for President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) .

The rise in fuel prices is one of the main pressure factors on Brazilian inflation, which in September accelerated to 1.16%, the biggest increase for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, breaking the symbolic double-digit barrier in the accumulated result. 12 months.

Last readjusted at the beginning of the month, the price of cooking gas has also been worrying consumers: since the beginning of the year, the 13-kg cylinder has become 36% more expensive, surpassing the R$ 100 barrier for the first time two years ago weeks.

Despite the government’s and its allies’ efforts to try to contain the high, the market still sees room for new increases, as this Tuesday’s readjustment will not cover the entire gap in relation to the import parity.

On Friday (22), a liter of gasoline at Brazilian refineries was R$ 0.50 less than the international price, according to calculations by Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers). In the case of diesel, the difference was R$ 0.68 per liter.

“Even after the increase is carried out, motivated by the increasing pressure exerted by the exchange rate and by the barrel of oil, we estimate that there is still potential space for a further increase of up to 17% by Petrobras in the short term,” the economist said on Monday. -head of Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez.

The high scenario led fuel carriers from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro to paralyze activities last week. The movement only lasted a day, but it was enough to leave posts in both states with no stocks.

On Monday, after the readjustment, the president of Sinditanque-MG, Irani Gomes, asked for a review of the price policy which, according to him, is “taking from the pockets of Brazilians and putting them in the pockets of shareholders”. “The shareholders who own 49% of the company are the ones who are profiting today,” he said.

This aspect has also been explored by the opposition, which questions Petrobras’ high profits in a scenario of high prices. “People pay dearly. Minority shareholders are happy,” wrote federal deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) on a social network.

With oil on the rise and more expensive fuels, Petrobras posted record earnings of R$42.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. When it announced the result, it also announced that it would distribute R$31.6 billion in dividends to its shareholders.

The pressure has been such that Bolsonaro said two weeks ago that he felt like privatizing Petrobras to stop taking the blame on prices. On Monday, he returned to the topic, saying that privatization has entered the government’s radar, but that the process would be “a huge complication”.

The state-owned company defends that the practice of international prices is essential to attract investments and allow the supply of the domestic market with imported products, which account for about a quarter of diesel sales and 10% of gasoline sales in the country.

Last week, the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), which represents the large oil companies and fuel distributors, reinforced the chorus for respecting import parity, at the risk of supply problems.

“The alignment of prices to the international market presents itself as the necessary approach to guarantee market supply at the lowest costs for the population,” stated, in a statement, the institute.