GeForce Now: How to play PC exclusives on Xbox via Microsoft Edge

The new browser Microsoft Edge, arrived on Xbox this year, and is opening the door for gaming services in streaming on the console, the browser can now run applications like Google Stadia, Discord, GeForce Now and Epic Store through the service of streaming.

For example, you can use the streaming from NVidia, the GeForce NOW, in the new Microsoft Edge browser on Xbox one and in the Xbox Series X|S and with that play great titles, like the cyberpunk 2077, in the maximum setting allowed on a PC, ie you can play with Raytracing and 4K on Xbox One S, for example (but remembering that the game will not run natively on the console, but on an NVidia server).

It will soon be possible to use the gaming services in streaming like PlayStation Now and GOG and play exclusive games on the blue side of the force, like the Detroit: Become Human, Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn.

At the moment there are a fair amount of titles, and some that only work on PC like Euro Truck Simulator 2. To run these platforms on EDGE in your XBOX just follow these steps:

step number one: enter the following link of the new Microsoft Edge at the Xbox: https://play.geforcenow.com step number two: create your account by clicking on the “login” tab in the upper right corner (by doing this, you will be redirected to a new tab); step number three: select the “Abya” option and create your account with your email and password (you can also choose to quickly register with your Google, Facebook and Apple account); step number four: Choose the Priority version, which costs R$44.90 and will give you access to play with RTX video quality and 6 hours of session. ATTENTION: the free plan with 30 minutes a day running with GTX quality, no longer available in Brazil, at least for a while; step number five: Connect your Steam and Epic Games account (currently only these) to your GeForce Now account; step number six: choose a game that you own, or that you have bought, from the GeForce Now library (which are more than 800) and that’s it! You can choose to play by controller or keyboard and mouse.

A tip: register your account by PC or mobile to facilitate the process, and then just access the service on your Xbox, click here to login and register.

NOTE: Most cases will require you to connect a keyboard and mouse to your XBOX in order to access different GeForce Now steps.

With the new browser it will also be possible to use the xCloud, game services in streaming Microsoft, which is currently in the beta of closed browser testing. Microsoft has introduced a new update that is currently only released by Insiders, whose browser enhancement allows streaming games.

