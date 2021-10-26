GeForce Now is now available on Xbox browser

Games compatible with the NVIDIA service can be played through the console

It is released! We posted here on Friday (22) that the NVIDIA would release support for GeForce Now for browsers Microsoft Edge, which would include the new console browser Xbox, now it’s finally released on consoles to support the game streaming service from NVIDIA.

The information was given via Tom Warren, of The Verge, who posted today (25) on his twitter a video demonstrating the use of GeForce Now in the browser Microsoft Edge of Xbox. Check out the video published by him below.

We can see that there is no difficulty using the service in the console browser, Tom Warren reported that even games that use keyboard and mouse games can be played on the Xbox, thanks to the support of the Microsoft to peripherals. Something that becomes clear during the game is the presence of a blue cursor, present in the browser and which remains even during the game, hindering the experience a little, Warren also said that using the keyboard opens the virtual keyboard.

It’s still not clear whether these details will be worked around in any way, but it’s been said that single-player-focused games that use controllers are offering a great gaming experience via Xbox.



In Brazil, the GeForce Now recently arrived, but soon had their subscriptions paralyzed due to the high demand of new users. The company responsible for the service here, the ABYA, did not expect so much success in its launch, there is still no forecast for the return of subscriptions, customers who had already subscribed to the service, are able to use the chosen plan normally.

Speaking of plans, recently the NVIDIA released a new plan that will bring resolution 1440p and 120 fps to service, called GeForce Now RTX 3080, the new plan will be made available abroad for US$100 semiannually, double the amount charged by the standard plan, which delivers 1080p and 60 fps.

New GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan streams games at 1440p and 120 fps

New subscription will be available at double the price of the current plan



