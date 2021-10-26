Genesis turns horror movie and drips blood to exterminate Judah’s second son · TV News

In the final stretch, Genesis will turn into a true horror movie. Onã (Caio Vegatti) will refuse to give a child to Tamar (Juliana Xavier). As punishment, God (Flávio Galvão) will cause Judá’s second son (Thiago Rodrigues) to die a dark and bloody death: he will slip and fall with his head on a machete in the Record’s biblical novel.

In scenes scheduled to air from next Friday (29) , the young man will have had an ugly argument with his father. Judah will have demanded to know why he won’t give his wife a child. In the serial, the public will see the brothers-in-law getting married after the death of Er (Tiago Marques).

Frustrated, he will leave the house and vent to Hira (Sandro Pedroso) in the middle of the field. “I’m tired of this! When will my father see me? When will I be of any importance to him?”, the young man will complain.

“Now that my brother’s darling has died, I don’t even exist. He looks at me and all he sees is a way to get Er a son. To give him offspring. Immortalize his name! What about me? What is it like? do I stay?”, completed Onan.

Hira will then try to smooth over the situation. “Your father isn’t asking for anything too much. It’s customary, it’s what’s expected of you,” the family friend will argue. “Expected from me… If he’s waiting for me to give a son to Tamar so he’ll inherit everything that would now be my right, he’s very wrong!”, retorted Onã.

bloody fate

Furious, Onan will order the servants to clean the dirty floor. “My dad doesn’t care for me in the slightest, Hira. So now he’s going to experience the same from me,” the spoiled man will say. Distracted, he will slip and hit his head in a basket. “Is everything okay?” Hira will worry. “Today isn’t my day, really,” the boy will vent.

Shortly thereafter, Onan will realize that something will be stuck in the back of his head. When picking up the object, he will realize that it is a machete and that the basket it fell into was full of sharp items. With blood running down his neck, he will turn pale and fall once more, already dead, to the ground.

Other violent scenes like this one were softened in the edition of the telenovela by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro, so this sequence could also be the target of cuts in the version that will air. The script, however, is quite bloody.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#79 – First Great Magpie Mystery Revealed!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.