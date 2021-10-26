Genshin Impact Codes Today, Tuesday, October 26th: Free Redemption Codes

Check out the list of codes that we publish in this tuesday october 26th for the Genshin Impact game.

Genshin Impact, is a free MiHoYo game that allows players to explore a huge world and perform a large number of unpaid activities.



One of the strategies to increase the list of characters and get access to some of the most powerful characters, you will need to have lots of Protogems in your inventory that you can get them as you progress through the game, but thanks to the codes promotional you can get more for your account.

Remember that Genshin Impact codes of today, October 26, 2021 they can expire at any time, so don’t waste time and redeem quickly for the opportunity to receive all available rewards.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes



Visit the Genshin Impact official website .

. Log in with the same myHoYo account you use in your game.

Now select the server from which you play the title.

The “Code” field should be filled in automatically only when connected.

Finally, in the “Redeem Code” section, copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

Click on “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code.

You just need to claim the in-game rewards. To do this, log into your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the Mail section and you’ll see a new message from myHoYo with redemption code rewards.

Promo codes active as of October 2021

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Protogems and 3x hero wit

Although we only have one active code that works, there are five other codes that are not currently activated, but which are usually activated on special events:

NB6VKHQWVANZ – 100 Protogems, 5 Heroic Ingenuities

LBNDKG8XDTND – 100 Protogems, 10 Heroic Ingenuities

BSNUJGQFUTPM – 100 Protogems, 50000 Coins Arrears

The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is in development, but has no release date yet.

