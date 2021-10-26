Genshin Impact’s new event is becoming so successful that fans are asking for its permanence ⋆

It seems that the players’ revolt, with regard to the phenomenon’s birthday event Genshin Impact, was finally surpassed by the MiHoYo. After all, after having gone back on her decisions, the Chinese developer accepted the criticism of the lack of creativity and tried to prove that she can do better, when she wants to. At least, that’s what the success of the game’s new event indicates. In fact, the new thing is getting so much attention that players have decided to run a campaign to make it a permanent option… let’s take a look at what’s going on?

Unmissable! Get 20% off ExitLag, the best ping reducer on the market! Use our “MMORPGBR” coupon and receive 20% off when contracting any of the plans of the ExitLag, a program used by professional gamers like Fallen to reduce lag by up to 70% in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Elyon and more. Click here and enjoy!

A few days ago, MiHoYo released an update for Genshin Impact and started an event called “Labyrinth Warriors”. In general, the novelty places players inside procedurally generated dungeons and promotes experiences typical of so-called dungeon crawlers. And yes, it seems that the event really managed to captivate players. In several reports found on the web, the game community was keen to praise the Chinese developer and emphasize that she is able to create quality content (just a “push”).

In fact, the event is becoming so successful that there’s even a campaign to ask MiHoYo to keep the “dungeon crawler” as a permanent option in the game. By the way, certain players even mentioned that the addition of this new feature would be a big relief for players who are complaining about the lack of content for those on the endgame. Anyway, for now, MiHoYo hasn’t commented on the fans’ wishes, but it looks like the devs wouldn’t have to work hard to please the community in this case. So it’s worth keeping an eye on the developer’s moves from now on.

Then follow the MMORPGBR on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of the latest MMORPG news. Also join our Closed Facebook Group to share your gameplays and seek tips from other players.