German police stop far-right border patrol | World

German police said on Sunday (24) that they had interrupted the activities of more than 50 far-right vigilantes – armed with pepper spray, batons and other weapons – who were patrolling along the Polish border to prevent migrants from entering the country. Germany.

The group was responding to a call from the far-right German party Der Dritte Weg (the third way, in literal translation), which had asked its members to make “border walks” to prevent illegal crossings of refugees – many from Iraq and the country. Syria – near the German city of Guben, on the Polish border.

The runt party, particularly active in the East German states, is monitored by security services and suspected of having links to neo-Nazi groups.

Police seized the weapons of more than 50 suspects – including a machete and a bayonet – and had them leave the Guben region between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday, a spokesman said. They were forbidden to go near the border area. Many of them were local, while some came from other parts of Germany, including Bavaria and Berlin.

Police said the largest group, totaling about 30 people, was found near the village of Gross Gastrose, south of Guben.

Protest against the patrol

On Saturday, dozens of people held a vigil in Guben – where Germany and Poland are separated by the Neisse River – to express opposition to far-right patrols.

“We don’t want to leave the region to neo-Nazis,” says a statement from the organizers. “We want to send a signal that refuge is and remains a human right.”

Guben Mayor Fred Mahro, of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, said he rejected any form of vigilantism.

Reinforced border control

Germany has deployed 800 extra police on the Polish border to control the flow of migrants trying to enter the country. “Hundreds of officers are working there day and night. If necessary, I am prepared to reinforce them further,” German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Seehofer reported that Germany has already registered around 6,162 unauthorized entries from Belarus and Poland this year.

Last week, the minister had said that Germany did not intend to close the border with Poland, but on Sunday suggested that the country might have to consider reintroducing border controls.

“If the situation on the German-Polish border does not improve, we will also need to consider whether this step needs to be taken in coordination with Poland and the state [alemão] of Brandenburg. This decision will be up to the next government,” said Seehofer.

Both Germany and Poland are part of the Schengen free movement zone. Therefore, there is usually no control over individuals who cross the border between the two countries. Temporary controls can be put in place, however, in case of threat.

Migrants have entered the European Union (EU) from Belarus through Poland, with EU countries accusing the Belarusian government of sending refugees in an effort to pressure the bloc.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, known as Europe’s last dictator, said his country would no longer prevent migrants from using its territory as transit to enter the EU.

Belarus is under sanctions from Brussels for its violent crackdown on anti-Lukashenko demonstrations last year after elections deemed fraudulent gave the longtime president, who has been in charge of the country for more than a quarter of a century, another term in office.