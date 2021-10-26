Gil do Vigor makes a strong outburst about mental health: ‘Horrible days’

Gil do Vigor is in an intense time and full of projects on his way, after all, he is producing his doctoral project in Davis, California, one of the greatest dreams of his professional career.

But it’s not all flowers, and he’s gone through more delicate moments recently, coming to vent through his official Instagram profile.

“Often we need to understand that our mental health needs to be valued and also value who we are. These last two days were horrible and I found myself not knowing how to act in the face of this situation. I blamed myself for everything! Because I was feeling this, for not studying because I was feeling this…”, said the doctoral student in economics.

“It took me a while to understand that it’s absolutely no one’s fault. We are here to be happy despite everything! Everything has its time! If it does, it did. If it doesn’t, life will go on one way or another. So don’t push yourself,” continued Gil.

Keep your mental health a priority. Thank God I feel better now but if you experience this kind of feeling constantly, always seek help from a qualified professional. Be happy being you!”

DUDA REIS SPEAKS OF PSYCHIATRIC TREATMENT

Duda Reis is one of the most outstanding personalities in the media recently, and one thing that the artist always insisted on was keeping a constant link with her followers on social networks.

Because of this, Duda often opens question boxes in Instagram stories to interact with internet users, who send her questions and curiosities.

Recently, Reis opened a box, and one of the issues was related to mental health and psychiatric treatment, in which she made a point of saying that she doesn’t give up at all and emphasized its importance.

“I do (use medication) and I don’t give up! Psychiatric treatment, although still taboo, has only one purpose: to help you. It is not in all cases that only therapy meets the needs of their ‘problem’”, described Duda Reis.

Sometimes it takes chemical and medical interference to send to your neuroreceptors exactly what is missing and leaving you that way. Super normal and necessary!”

