Gil do Vigor vents about mental health: “Horrible days”

Taking care of mental health has to be a priority, but sometimes we feel incapable of being well at all times. Gil do Vigor brought this reflection in a post he made on Instagram this Sunday, 24th.







Economist Gil do Vigor, former participant of ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’ Photo: Instagram/@gildovigor/Estadão

The former participant of the Big Brother Brazil 21 is in the United States for a PhD in Economics and always shares the background of everyday life with followers on social media.

“Many times we need to understand that our mental health needs to be valued and also to value who we are”, began Gilberto.

He commented, without giving details, that the last two days had been horrible for him and he didn’t know how to act in the situation. “I blamed myself for everything! For feeling this, for not studying why I was feeling this… It took me a while to understand that it is absolutely nobody’s fault,” he said.

Despite the reflection, Gil do Vigor tries to remain optimistic: “We are here to be happy despite everything! Everything has its time! Press yourself. Keep your mental health a priority,” he advised.

The ex-BBB guaranteed that he feels better currently. “Thank God, I feel better now. But if you go through this kind of feeling constantly, always seek help from a qualified professional. Be happy being you,” he concluded.