Globo deal with Conmebol leaves SBT and Disney desperate with Libertadores · TV News

The friendly agreement between Globo and Conmebol for the station to return to dispute the rights of Libertadores da América is already causing concern at SBT and Disney, which are alarmed by this resumption of good ties. However, despite having made peace with the audience leader, the South American federation still preaches caution on the issue of competition rights.

For the entity, having reached an understanding with Globo’s management does not mean that the rights of the main football competition on the continent will easily return to where they were until 2020. Everything will depend on the financial, coverage and commercial proposal that the network will make on the bidding scheduled to start before the end of this year.

According to the TV news, there is also the possibility of selling two packages for open TV, without exclusivity. It’s been that way since 2019, when Facebook, which is considered an open signal, picked up the game pack on Thursday nights.

The details of how the games will be sold will only be defined after this season’s final, between Flamengo and Palmeiras. But SBT and Disney are already worried, because they know that Globo will come very hungry to recover the rights. The broadcaster strove to be able to be ready with Conmebol again.

Last year, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were meetings between the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguéz, and the current president of Globo, Jorge Nóbrega. Other meetings took place this year with the presence of Paulo Marinho, the company’s agent from next year.

In the market, who fears the most is SBT. Sports officials, who are gearing up to cover the 2021 final in November, were nervous about the news. For them, Silvio Santos’ station does not have the clout to go head-to-head with Globo’s power. Directors called for calm and optimism.

Today, football is the channel’s main audience. It is only with Libertadores live broadcasts that SBT manages to be competitive and surpass double digits of audience, besides being ahead of Globo in São Paulo on some occasions.

The agreement between Globo and Conmebol

According to the column, the agreement between Globo and Conmebol was extrajudicial, and the broadcaster will pay a high amount in installments over the next two years, kind of like a fine. Now, it will also be able to enter the dispute to retake Libertadores from 2023, when the new cycle of rights begins. The model made is similar to what Globo made with FIFA for the same reason recently.

The information was published in a statement by the highest authority of Latin football. “Conmebol and Globo reached an agreement and decided to end the arbitration in progress in Switzerland due to the termination of the rights contract for the Copa Libertadores from 2019 to 2022,” he said.

Conmebol also signed the agreement: “The understanding reinforces the respect that has always characterized the long-standing partnership between the two institutions.” Globo was contacted by TV news and ratified the note released by the confederation, which charged a fine of US$ 120 million (R$ 671 million at the current price).