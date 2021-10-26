Globo gets along with Conmebol in Switzerland and joins the fight to have the Copa Libertadores again

Globo entered into an understanding with Conmebol to end the process opened by the South American entity in 2020, in Switzerland, because of the breach of contract for the transmission rights of the Copa Libertadores that was owned by Globo until 2022. The information was published by the website ‘ge.globo’, owned by Grupo Globo.

To terminate the contract, the broadcaster claimed difficulties during the pandemic and the entity sold the rights for the same period to SBT. With the end of the legal dispute, the broadcaster can once again make an offer for the next contractual period, between 2023 and 2026. Without this agreement, Globo would be vetoed from the conversation circle, since Conmebol has a policy of not negotiating with group that is in litigation in court.

Now, the ‘ge.globo’ itself points out that talks for a possible agreement for the next cycle have already started in the coming weeks.

– Conmebol and Globo reached an agreement and decided to end the arbitration in progress in Switzerland due to the termination of the Copa Libertadores rights contract from 2019 to 2022. The understanding reinforces the respect that has always guided the long-term partnership between the institutions – said Grupo Globo, in an official statement.

After the termination of the contract between the parties, SBT acquired the broadcasting rights of Libertadores and Copa América from Conmebol. Silvio Santos’ station achieved good numbers with the tournament and has been ‘lucky’ with Palmeiras and Flamengo who stood out in recent seasons, making the grand finale in this year’s edition, on November 27, in Uruguay.