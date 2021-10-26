Globo seals peace with Conmebol and may return to broadcasting Libertadores in 2023 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo



TV Globo and Conmebol released an official statement on Monday (25) in which they celebrate the end of the process that was going on in a court in Switzerland. The station went to court seeking a resolution on the contractual termination of the broadcasting rights of the Copa Libertadores between 2019 and 2022.

With the agreement, the Rio de Janeiro network will enter the dispute to acquire the broadcasting rights in the competition from 2023, lost to rival SBT.

“CONMEBOL and Globo reached an agreement and decided to end the arbitration in progress in Switzerland due to the termination of the Copa Libertadores rights contract from 2019 to 2022”, posted the entity. “The understanding reinforces the respect that has always guided the long-standing partnership between the institutions.”

The note was also shared by the Rio station, which will do everything to resume broadcasting the Copa Libertadores in the 2023 and 2026 quadrennium with exclusivity on open TV. The competition greatly increased SBT’s audience, which was still very lucky with two consecutive finals between Brazilian teams.

The confusion between Globo and Conmebol began in early 2020, when the network tried to lower the amount paid for quotas – about R$ 330 million annually – alleging financial problems due to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entity not only kept the values, but also agreed with the São Paulo broadcaster.

In order not to be without transmission of its main competition, Conmebol also created its own channels to show many of the games, on TV Conmebol, in addition to closing partnerships with channels of the Disney Group. Globo hopes to regain the exclusivity of Libertadores on open channel and also have preference in choosing the best matches for SporTV.