GM is the 4th automaker to announce lay-off for lack of semiconductor

General Motors will put up to 1,200 workers on lay-off (suspension of contracts) at the plant in São José dos Campos (SP), and reduce the team that produces the S10 pickup from two to one shift.

The reason is the lack of semiconductors, a problem that has continued to affect the auto industry around the world since the end of last year and which tends to persist until at least half of 2022.

The employees’ layoff should last from two to five months, says the Metallurgist Union of São José dos Campos. GM says it is discussing with the union alternatives to mitigate the impact and protect jobs.

Only in the production of S10 there are 2,200 workers. In all, the factory, which also produces the Trailblazer SUV and engines, employs 3,800 people.

GM is the fourth automaker in recent weeks to adopt the lay-off because of the lack of chips. Before, the Gravataí (RS) plant was closed for nearly five months, and the São Caetano (SP) plant for two months.

Volkswagen will temporarily lay off 1.5 thousand workers at the Anchieta unit, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), from November 1st, also for two to five months. During this period, the factory will have only one shift. The company already has another 450 workers on leave under this system since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fiat adopted the suspension of contracts for 1.8 thousand workers in Betim (MG) for 90 days, starting this month. Renault, on the other hand, placed 300 employees at the São José dos Pinhais (PR) plant on lay-off. The measure is valid for five months and began at the end of September.

Renault also opened a voluntary redundancy program (PDV) for 250 people, the same option as Honda in Sumaré and Itirapina (SP), but did not disclose a target for adhesion.

Crisis

In a statement released this Monday afternoon, 25, GM says the automotive industry’s supply chain has been impacted globally by production stoppages during the pandemic and by the faster-than-expected market recovery.

“This will temporarily affect our production schedule at the São José dos Campos plant and we will have to reduce production to one shift,” the company informs. Today, the company presents a new version of the S10, off-road.

The union holds an assembly with workers this morning to discuss the issue. Tomorrow there will be another meeting with the company, which will bring the lay-off conditions.

“For the union, any measure must be surrounded by job protection and workers’ rights. We are going to discuss this at the assembly”, says the vice president of the organization, Valmir Mariano.

Consultants predict that between 7 million to 9 million vehicles will no longer be produced globally due to the chip crisis. In Brazil, the loss should be 280 thousand units, according to Anfavea, the association of manufacturers.

