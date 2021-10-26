Goiás x Botafogo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Serie B game

The final straight of the Series B of Brasileirão brings to light a duel that promises to be decisive for the future of the teams in the competition. This Tuesday, Goiás and Botafogo enter the field at 9:30 pm at Estádio da Serrinha, in a match valid for the 32nd round.

Botafogo starts the round as runner-up with 55 points earned – two behind Coritiba. Goiás is a little behind: it is in 4th position, with 52, and sees CRB, in 5th, arriving in the rearview mirror for the G4. It’s a six-point game, therefore.

DATASHEET

Goiás x Botafogo

Date and time: 10/26/2021, at 9:30 pm

​Local: Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA – RS)

​assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA – RS) and Michel Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA – PR)

where to watch: Premiere and realtime of THROW!

GOIÁS (Technician: Marcelo Cabo)

Thaddaeus; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo, Hugo; Caio Vinícius (Rezende), Fellipe Bastos; Luan Dias, Elvis, Alef Manga; Nicolas.

suspended: Apodi

​hanging: Elvis, Iago Mendonça, Diego, Dadá Belmonte, Bruno Mezenga and Welliton.

​Outside:-

BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

​Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Jonathan Lemos), Carli, Kanu, Hugo; Pedro Castro, Barreto; Warley, Chay, Marco Antônio (Diego Gonçalves); Rafael Navarro.

suspended:-

​hanging: Diego Gpnçalves, Diego Loureiro, Romildo, Marco Antônio, Barreto, Carli, Carlinhos and Pedro Castro

​Outside:-