Goiás x Botafogo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Goiás and Botafogo from 21:30 pm (GMT) this Tuesday, they will be the protagonists of a duel of direct opponents in the fight for access to the elite of Brasileirão. Separated by three points in the table, the teams face off at Estádio da Serrinha, in a game valid for the 32nd round of Serie B.

After a goalless draw in an uninspired performance against Londrina, Goiás sticks to a good record at home. The last time he played for Serrinha, Esmeraldino also faced a direct competitor, CSA, and won 3-1. Goiânia – receives Ponte Preta in the next round – to continue in the G-4 and get closer to access.

Deputy leader of Serie B with 55 points, Botafogo follows the hunt for leader Coritiba, who has two points more. But not only the top of the table matters this Tuesday. In order not to leave the access confirmation for the last round, the team has to overcome its poor performance away from Rio, and scoring against a direct opponent is the best scenario to get even closer to Serie A.

Streaming: The game will be broadcast by Premiere and SporTV, with narration by Renata Silveira, and comments by PVC, Grafite and PC Oliveira on Central do Apito.

Goiás – coach Marcelo Cabo

Without being able to count on Apodi, the Emerald coach moves Diego to right-back. With that, a spot opens up in midfield, and Caio Vinícius returns to the starting lineup. The rest of the team is the same one that had been acting.

Goiás lineup: Tadeu; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos, Luan Dias and Elvis; Alef Manga and Nicolas.

Who is out: Apodi is suspended for the third yellow card.

Apodi is suspended for the third yellow card. Hanging: Iago Mendonça, Elvis, Diego, Dadá Belmonte, Bruno Mezenga and Welliton.

After stumbling out, Goiás receives Botafogo this Tuesday

Botafogo – Enderson Moreira technician

As happened against Brusque, Botafogo will have only one shortage to face Goiás. With muscle pain, left-back Jonathan Silva did not travel with the squad. Gatito Fernandez, already recovered from injury and training with the group for two weeks, has not yet been reported by coach Enderson Moreira, who should send the same lineup from the last round to the field on Tuesday.

Botafogo lineup: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu, Hugo; Barreto, Pedro Castro, Chay; Warley, Diego Gonçalves and Rafael Navarro.

Embezzlement: Jonathan Silva (muscle rebalancing).

Jonathan Silva (muscle rebalancing). Hanging: Barreto, Carli, Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Diego Loureiro, Marco Antônio, Pedro Castro and Romildo.

Deputy leader, Botafogo has the best attack in Serie B

