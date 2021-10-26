Government Announces Diesel ICMS Reduction Hours After Zema Talks About Freezing | Minas Gerais

The State Secretariat of Finance of Minas Gerais (SEF) announced this Monday (25) a reduction of more than 6.5% in the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on diesel. The disclosure took place eight hours after Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) said he would maintain the rate freeze, which has been the same since 2012 ( read more below ).

The change from freezing to reducing tax rates was not explained by the government.

The announcement comes less than three days after the end of the tankers’ strike, who were asking, among other things, for reduction ICMS tax rates on fuel prices. and occurs on the same day in which Petrobras announced yet another readjustment of gasoline and diesel.

Currently, the ICMS rate on diesel in Minas Gerais is 15%. According to the state government, it will go to 14%, which will reduce the tax by more than 6.5%. The measure becomes effective on November 1st.

The decision “will represent R$ 29.6 million/month (R$ 355.2 million/year) of resources that will remain in the economy, instead of being transformed into an increase in collection,” said the secretariat.

In a statement, the SEF also said that “to be effective, the reduction should be reflected in the final price charged at the pumps at the reseller stations. Something that is beyond the control of the State”.

Until then, the ICMS rates on fuels have not changed recently:

Petrol (increased from 29% to 31% in January 2018)

Ethanol (from 14% to 16% in January 2018)

Diesel (from 12% to 15% in January 2012)

On August 27, Zema had made several posts on Twitter in which he said, for example, that “the blame for the increase in fuels is not the ICMS nor the state government” and attributed the price increase to Petrobras (see below).

2 out of 5 Romeu Zema publishes tweets about fuel increases. — Photo: Reproduction Romeu Zema publishes tweets about fuel increases. — Photo: Reproduction

Last Thursday (21) and Friday (22) the tankers – drivers who transport fuel – went on strike, which was suspended on Friday afternoon.

3 of 5 Several gas stations in Belo Horizonte had a line for gas on Friday — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Several gas stations in Belo Horizonte had a line for gas on Friday — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

According to the president of Sindtanque there was an agreement with distributors. They promised improvements in working conditions for drivers.

“After the sensitivity of distributors, together with fuel carriers in the state of Minas Gerais, we decided to suspend the strike. But we are still waiting for a position from the government,” he said.

The Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro) said that the supply situation would normalize in the state within 24 hours. “The trucks are already starting to be supplied normally”, informed the organization.

BH registered a queue at stations on the 2nd day of the tankers’ strike

Gas stations in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region registered long lines on Friday morning (22). Drivers complained that, with the stoppage, there was an increase in prices, with a liter of gasoline reaching almost R$7 in the capital.

Several stations registered shortages, which continued until Saturday morning (23).

On Avenida Tereza Cristina, dozens of vehicles formed long lines at service stations in the Carlos Prates and Padre Eustáquio neighborhoods, both in the Northwest region of the capital, at around 8:00 am – in one of them, the liter of gasoline reached R$ 6.69.

4 out of 5 Line of vehicles at a gas station in the Padre Eustáquio neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Line of vehicles at a gas station in the Padre Eustáquio neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

At the height of the Barro Preto neighborhood, in the Center-South region, drivers lined up to refuel at around 8:30 am at a gas station located on Avenida do Contorno, on Rua dos Goitacazes, causing traffic problems towards the Center. “At the moment there is no gasoline, only ethanol“, warned the attendant (see in the photo below).

5 out of 5 Gas station on Avenida do Contorno had price removed from the plate after running out of fuel on Friday — Photo: Raquel Freitas/g1 Post on Avenida do Contorno had its price removed from the license plate after running out of fuel on Friday — Photo: Raquel Freitas/g1

On Rua Professor Estêvão Pinto, in the Serra neighborhood, in the Center-South region, in addition to queues, drivers found a liter of gasoline at R$ 6.99. According to drivers, in one day, the price increased by R$0.30 on site.

With tankers’ strike, Belo Horizonte has gasoline at almost R$7

A station on Via do Minério, in Barreiro, was also out of gas at around 9:30 am, and ethanol was costing R$ 5.49. The day before, it was R$4.99.

Two gas stations, in Belo Horizonte, will be investigated by the Civil Police. The establishments underwent inspection and the practice of abusive pricing was found during the strike movement of tankers. According to the corporation, the operation operated in 50 posts in the capital this Friday (22).