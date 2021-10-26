Government evaluates bill to privatize Petrobras; understand how

President Jair Bolsonaro is already discussing with the top of Congress how to make the idea of ​​privatizing Petrobras viable. The government admitted that the operation “has entered the radar”, but that it is difficult to implement. The plan under analysis is to prepare a bill that will allow the Union to start disposing of the company’s shares in order to lose control.

The government would, however, maintain the so-called “golden share”, which would allow it to veto certain oil company operations and also appoint the company’s president. Today, the federal government has control through 50.5% of the common shares, which are shares with voting rights.

Considering the company’s total capital (common and preferred shares), the control group is composed of government and BNDES shares, which together hold 36.75% of the shares.

The economic team advocates that Petrobras move to the Novo Mercado, closing the gap between common and preferred shares. In the assessment of Paulo Guedes’ team, this would already raise the value of the shares, valuing the company.

The government would then start selling shares for the shares that are currently held by BNDES and BNDESPAR. The goal would be to transform Petrobras into a “corporation”, with dispersed capital, as intended for Eletrobras. One difference is that, in the case of the oil company, the Union alone could hold more than 10% of the shares.