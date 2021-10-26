Government of Uruguay releases 75% of capacity at Centenário stadium for Libertadores final | liberators

The Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, it will be able to have 75% of the capacity of the Centenário stadium filled by the fans.

The country’s government has released this percentage of spectators for all events that are 100% outdoors. Thus, it is expected that around 45 thousand people can be in the stadium to watch the match.

It is already defined that each club will be entitled to 9,375 tickets, and no more 5 thousand, as previously agreed.

1 of 2 Estádio Centenário will host the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Centenário Stadium will host the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

This Monday there was a meeting between presidents Maurício Galiotte, from Palmeiras, Rodolfo Landim, from Flamengo, and Alejandro Dominguez, from Conmebol, at the organization’s headquarters, in Paraguay. At the meeting, the clubs were informed of the change.

The resolution published by the country’s government also highlights the obligation for everyone over 12 years old to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19, with the two doses taken and at least 14 days after the second dose.

2 of 2 Maurício Galiotte, president of Palmeiras, at a Conmebol meeting — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol Maurício Galiotte, president of Palmeiras, at a Conmebol meeting — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol

In addition, it is still mandatory to wear masks inside the stadium, as well as guidance for social distance.

The process of selling tickets for the Libertadores final has already started, with the fans registration phase last week. The effective sale starts this Wednesday.