Government starts studies to make privatization of Petrobras feasible | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Government studying privatization of Petrobras

The government is considering submitting to Congress a bill that, in practice, allows the privatization of Petrobras, according to members of the economic team. The text would allow the sale of shares in the state-owned company so that the government loses control of the company.

The project evaluated by the government, on the other hand, would maintain Palácio do Planalto’s prerogative of appointing the president of the state-owned company and also veto some measures taken by the company – a kind of “golden share”, an action with veto power, typical of privatizations of the decade of 1990.

The money raised could be allocated to a fund that can make Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries receive a “bonus” for the sale of shares in the state-owned company. The beneficiary would receive money in addition to the R$400 that the government announced as the floor of the program throughout 2022, the year of presidential elections.

The possibility of selling Petrobras began to be discussed more openly by the government after the crisis caused by the R$ 400 Aid Brazil, for which the spending ceiling (rule that prevents the growth of the Union’s expenses) will be changed. The government was machine-gunned by the market on account of the change in the ceiling and a privatization of Petrobras could sound like a nod to investors at this point.

It is necessary for this matter to pass through the National Congress because the Petrobras creation law is very clear. “The Union will maintain Petrobras shareholding control with ownership and ownership of at least fifty percent of the shares, plus one share, of the voting capital,” says the text.

The government is preparing the creation of a fund to distribute the proceeds obtained from the sale of state-owned companies and company dividends to beneficiaries of social programs. This account has been internally called the Poverty Reduction Fund and, initially, it would be funded by the sale of Petrobras shares.

Petrobras has been under pressure in recent months due to the rise in fuel prices. In this Monday,

President Jair Bolsonaro said the privatization of the company has entered the government’s radar.



“Now, when he talks about privatizing Petrobras. This has come on our radar. But privatizing any company is not, as some people think, taking a company, putting it on the shelf, tomorrow whoever gives more takes it away. It’s a huge complication. Even more so when you do. it talks about fuel. If you take it from the State monopoly and put it in the monopoly of just one person, private, it’s the same thing or even worse,” he said in an interview to Caçula FM radio.

The bill being evaluated by the government would allow the sale of Petrobras common shares, which are those with voting power, but with limits.

Today, the government owns 50.50% of Petrobras’ common shares. Next, non-Brazilian investors hold 39.75%; and Brazilian investors, 9.75%.

Considering the company’s total capital, the controlling group is made up of government and BNDES shares, which together hold 36.75% of the shares. The government is considering starting the sale of BNDES shares.

The project designed would prevent Petrobras shareholders from exercising voting power limited to 10% of the voting capital. In other words, whoever holds more than 10% of the shares could only vote up to this limit. This rule already exists in the Eletrobras privatization model, scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

The government, therefore, intends to transform Petrobras into a “corporation”, without a defined controller, although it wants to maintain the power to appoint the president of the state-owned company.

The government intends to start selling shares for the shares currently held by BNDES and BNDESPar, which add up to around 8% of the company’s capital.

The fund to distribute money to beneficiaries of social programs is being designed by economist Solange Vieira, trusted by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. She left the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) at the beginning of the month.

Although the announcement has not yet been made, Guedes delegated to Vieira the task of designing his “social dividend” program through the BNDES. The bank is responsible for shaping government privatizations and, therefore, would play an important role in this process.

The economic team defends that Petrobras move to the Novo Mercado, the highest governance segment of the Stock Exchange. In the assessment of Paulo Guedes’ team, this would already raise the value of the shares, valuing the company.

The intention is for the money raised from the sale of Petrobras shares to be distributed to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família, as an addition, in addition to what he already receives every month. There would only be distribution if there is the sale of state-owned companies or the distribution of dividends by profitable companies. Dividend is the profit distributed to the shareholder.

The definition of an Auxílio Brasil of BRL 400 per beneficiary in 2022 caused

a stampede in the economic team, with the departure of secretaries linked to the budget area,

after the government decides to break the spending ceiling to pay the benefit.

The background design is one of the focuses of Guedes’ work at this moment. Behind the scenes, the minister sees this as a way to reduce the size of the state, give efficiency to public companies and also increase the transfer of income to the most vulnerable.