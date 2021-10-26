Government studying bill to privatize Petrobras





Logo of Petrobras headquartered in Rio de Janeiro 10/16/2019 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes Photo: Reuters

The federal government is considering sending a bill to Congress aimed at selling shares and privatizing Petrobras, he told Reuters this Monday the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).

The matter was initially revealed by CNN Brazil and has been messing with the market this afternoon.

The intention, cited by the broadcaster, was for the government to sell shares by project that would go through a simple majority in the Legislative, which could change the corporate structure of the state-owned company.

However, according to Bezerra, it is still not certain that the proposal will go to Congress this year.

“There is no decision made. There are studies about it,” he told the Reuters.







Government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho, in Brasília 10/01/2019 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

“First we need to move forward with the Correios (privatization). If we succeed as I hope, then I think it’s great to enter the agenda of priorities (the sale of Petrobras shares),” he added.

Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro had confirmed, in an interview with a radio station in Mato Grosso do Sul, that the privatization of Petrobras “has entered the government’s radar”, but said that it is not an immediate process.

“That got on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, which is getting the company to put it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives the most takes it away. It’s a huge complication. Especially when it comes to fuel. If you take it out of it. monopoly of the state, which exists, and putting it in the monopoly of a particular person, is the same thing or maybe even worse,” Bolsonaro told radio Youngest, from Três Lagoas (MS).