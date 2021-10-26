Government would be with plans to sell Petrobras shares, says CNN; paper shoots By Investing.com



By Ana Julia Mezzadri and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – Petrobras shares, which had risen since the morning with the rise in the price of the overseas market and the rise in gasoline and diesel prices, gained new impetus with the possibility of the government selling the company’s common and preferred shares, thus no longer controlling the state-owned company, according to CNN Brasil. In practice, the government’s objective would be to achieve a corporate structure similar to that of Embraer (SA:).

At 4:10 pm, the company’s PN shares (SA:) had jumped 6.62%, to R$ 28.98, helping the , which had an advance of 2.65%, to 109,110 points.

According to information from CNN Brasil, there would be a consensual assessment in the government and at the top of Congress on the sale of shares. The main objective would be to create a model in which no shareholder holds more than 10% of the oil company’s shares.

The Ministry of Economy’s objective with the move would be to transform Petrobras into a corporate, changing the composition of shares with its entry into the Novo Mercado. In this way, the division between preferred and common shares would come to an end.

The beginning of the movement would be given by the sale of shares that are under the control of BNDES and BNDESPar. It is noteworthy, however, that the government seeks to make sales while maintaining the golden share, which would confer special powers, such as appointing a name for the company’s presidency.

Behind the scenes, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes reportedly said that these changes would be capable of increasing the company’s value. Restructuring, however, would be a difficult process and could face resistance in Congress.

The Government hopes, according to CNN, that the changes will not face barriers in the Chamber of Deputies, but the Senate could present challenges. Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the house and intending to run for Planalto next year, recently said that “this is not the time to talk about it”. As it is a bill of law, the measure needs a simple majority to be approved.

The move comes after President Bolsonaro began last week to express his intention to privatize the oil company. This morning, Bolsonaro confirmed, in an interview with a radio station in Mato Grosso do Sul, that the privatization of Petrobras “has entered the radar” of the government. In practice, the government’s plan would be to privatize the oil company with this possible bill.

Societal structure

Currently, Petrobras shares are divided between common and (PETR3 (SA:)), which give voting rights, and preferred (PETR4). The Union holds 50.258% of the common shares, while BNDESPar holds 0.238% of the shares and other shareholders hold 49.5% of the shares.

Preferred shares, in turn, are 16.069% in the hands of BNDESPar, while 5.1% belong to Capital Research Global Investors, 5% to BlackRock (NYSE:), 2.414% to BNDES and 71.41% to other shareholders.

Considering the two classes of securities, the Union holds 28.675% of Petrobras shares, while 7.037% belong to BNDESPar, 2.188% to Capital Research Global Investors, 2.151% to BlackRock, 1.037% to BNDES and 58.91% to other shareholders.

Fuel price adjustment

Petrobras announced this Monday, 25th, a new adjustment for gasoline, 17 days after the last increase, and for diesel, which had been adjusted on September 28th. Gasoline will increase R$0.21 per liter and diesel, R$0.28 per liter. The increase takes effect from this Tuesday, 26th, at Petrobras refineries.

According to Petrobras, the alignment of prices to the international market is particularly relevant in the moment we are experiencing, with the atypical demand received by Petrobras for the month of November 2021. The adjustments also reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by limited supply due to the growth of world demand, and the exchange rate.

