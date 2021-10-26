Graciele Lacerda decides to move house with Zezé and reveals why

After many years living in a mansion in Alphaville, São Paulo, Graciele Lacerda and Zeze di Camargo they are about to move into a smaller, luxurious apartment. According to the personal trainer, the decision was made by her, and she has the the couple’s goal to get even closer.

“The change was supposed to have happened, but the pandemic came, several unforeseen events with the work… Now it is in the final finishing and decoration phase. I believe that by January we will already be enjoying our little corner”, said the beauty in a conversation with the newspaper The day.

According to the companion of the sertanejo, the mansion they still live in is huge and there are several places that they can’t even enjoy it because of the rush of everyday life.

“It was my decision, I like something smaller, cozier and I think we can enjoy it more. Our routine is already very busy, so I wanted a space that we could fully enjoy in our spare time. A very big house, like the one we used to live in, had environments that we couldn’t even enjoy,” she said.

healthy relationship

In conversation with fans, Graciele Lacerda answered some questions, and when asked who is the most jealous in the relationship, she he said that the musician tends to be more ‘attentive’ to everything.

“Zezé is more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated. He doesn’t like me going out alone, wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he gets jealous. But when I’m by his side, it’s super calm”, replied the cat.

When it came to the couple’s bills, she assumed that both share everything. “ Yes (we share). Including the works of our apartment we are dividing all the bills. Today my income comes from my work on my social networks and from my weight loss program and yes, I can say that with these jobs I gained my financial independence”, he revealed.

She was surprised

Today with an impeccable body, Graciele spoke in conversation with Who, who realized to be a fake thin at 29 years old. From this she got ‘taste’ to enter a healthier lifestyle.

“I was a very thin teenager, I started working out to gain body. Until I was 29 years old, I used to say that I worked out to eat, however, after I was 30 years old I realized that my metabolism was not like it used to be and I saw that it was time to look for a nutritionist. That’s when I found out I was a fake thin, because my body fat index was super high”, she reported.