Graciele Lacerda oozes powerful curves in a bikini photo

Graciele Lacerda won the admiration of internet users by sharing a new photo full of beauty and style on her Instagram. On record, the singer’s bride Zeze di Camargo appears all full wearing a short bikini while having fun on a speedboat ride.

To complement the look, the fitness muse bet on a straw hat, sunglasses and a sheer skirt, matching the bikini print. Furthermore, she was very elegant while having a drink.

Faced with the unmistakable beauty of Graciele Lacerda, the brunette’s fans, friends and admirers quickly made their presence felt in the comments, leaving numerous compliments and affectionate messages for her. “I love following you, your beauty”, said a fan. “A princess,” said another. “Wonderful and very friendly”, praised another fan.

Graciele Lacerda exudes beauty and style when posing in a bikini (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

plans to get pregnant

Being a mother continues in Graciele Lacerda’s plans. She told in a recent interview with journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, that continues undergoing the treatment to get pregnant and intends to share a little more of this phase with his followers on social networks.

“I’ll definitely share a little bit about this phase with my followers, but as I do today with my private life, I’ll also allow myself to enjoy a little bit of this phase off.”, she said, who is not concerned about changes in the body during this period.

“I know it’s a phase, that soon I’ll have my goal achieved and then I just need to stay focused. I am a well-disciplined person and I have no difficulty in having a diet and exercise routine”, commented.

see the before and after the fitness life in Graciele Lacerda