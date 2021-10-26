Guedes calls forecasts that show low growth in Brazil a ‘little conversation’ | Economy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes called the increasingly pessimistic estimates of the market and economists about Brazil’s growth next year a “little talk” this Monday (25th).

On Monday, the increase in fiscal uncertainty and the context of higher interest rates led Itaú Unibanco to review projections for the result of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the next year — from a previous estimate of 0.5% growth, the bank updated the forecast to a retraction of 0.5%.

Without mentioning the projection of Itaú Unibanco, the minister said: “Growth was not going to come. It is already 5% or 5.3% or 5.4% this year. They are already saying that next year it will not grow. It will grow. again, each one will do their work”.

In a speech at the Palácio do Planalto to President Jair Bolsonaro and ministers during the launch of the National Program for Green Growth, Guedes repeated his thesis of “growth in a V” several times.

“We’re going to grow again next year. That’s always the conversation. First, it would fall, it would stay down there, it wouldn’t come back. Then it comes back in a V”, he said.

In addition to Itaú, the MB Associados consultancy reduced its projection for the 2022 GDP, from 0.4% to 0%, in other words, an economic stagnation.

JPMorgan is another financial institution that has worsened forecasts for 2022. “In this environment of high interest rates, still high inflation and lack of visibility on the fiscal policy front, we are also revising our growth models in line with this regime change that puts pressure on downside in our already below consensus forecast of 0.9% (for GDP growth in 2022). For now, we can’t even rule out a recession next year,” says the bank in a report sent to investors.

According to the Focus Bulletin released on Monday (25) by the Central Bank, the market lowered its GDP growth forecast from 1.50% to 1.40% in 2022 — the Focus percentage reflects an average of forecasts of more than one hundred financial institutions consulted.

The revisions were made after the minister last week supported the government’s decision to ease the spending ceiling (a mechanism that limits the increase in most expenditures to the inflation of the previous year).

Guedes has said that the changes in the spending ceiling are aimed at expanding social protection through Auxílio Brasil, but analysts have pointed out that it would be possible to increase the program without exceeding the spending limit.

Last week, the special commission created in the Chamber to analyze the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório approved the text, which should be voted on in plenary this week.

The PEC sets a limit, for each financial year, for expenses with court orders (debts of the Union already recognized by the Courts) and changes the rule for correction of the expenditure ceiling.

The change in the formula and the payment limit for court orders free up almost R$ 84 billion for expenses in 2022, an election year.

In practice, the government would get this margin to get around the spending ceiling. Congressional technicians estimate that this budget space could be even greater and exceed R$95 billion.