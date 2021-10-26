Guedes defends privatization of Petrobras: State-owned will be worthless in 30 years

Paulo Guedes (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, again signaled, this Monday, 25, support for the privatization of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), as a way to extract Brazilian oil and natural gas faster. Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro also signaled that the possibility was already on the government’s radar.

“President Bolsonaro said he would study what he was going to do with Petrobras. After all, if we are in a water crisis and we had a corruption scandal, it means 30 to 40 years of monopoly in the electricity sector and in the oil sector. And, if 10 or 20 years from now, the whole world migrates to hydrogen and nuclear energy, abandoning fossil fuel. Petrobras will be worth zero in 30 years. And we left oil down there with a state monopoly sign on top,” he joked, at a ceremony to launch the National Plan for Green Growth at Palácio do Planalto.

For Guedes, the objective is to extract oil as quickly as possible to transform wealth into education, investment and technology. “It has to get out faster. It’s no use keeping a sign saying it’s state-owned and the oil doesn’t leave the ground. And when it leaves, it leaves with corruption. If there was the biggest robbery in history in ‘Petrolão’ and now the price of oil is only going up, what does the Brazilian people gain from it?”, he asked.

He noted that Petrobras shares rose 6% after President Jair Bolsonaro said he would study ways to privatize the company. “In another two or three weeks, R$ 15 billion will be created. That didn’t exist, it’s not taking from the people. It is a wealth that was destroyed, the president only had to say that he was going to study that the business went up. Isn’t it possible to give R$ 30 billion to the most fragile (in Auxílio Brasil)?”, he added.

This Monday morning, in an interview with Caçula FM radio, from Mato Grosso do Sul, Bolsonaro, who has defended the privatization of the state-owned company several times, said that he had already put his economic team to study the matter, but highlighted the difficulties in dealing with the theme: “It’s not putting it on the shelf and whoever gives more takes it away.”

In Bolsonaro’s assessment, privatizing the company does not guarantee that it will grow. According to the president, taking away the state’s fuel monopoly opens up the possibility of fuel problems staying the same “or maybe worse.”

MORE EXPENSIVE GASOLINE AND DIESEL

The Chief Executive spoke again today about fuel prices after saying last week that the country was “on the verge of yet another readjustment”. “Coming fuel adjustment? He comes. I wish you didn’t come”, he pointed out. Today, however, he said that the increase is a “reality” and thus “we have to face it”.

On Monday, Petrobras confirmed the president’s statement by announcing a 9.2% readjustment in the price of diesel oil and 7% in gasoline as of this Tuesday. The average sale price of gasoline A from Petrobras, for distributors, will go from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19 per liter. As for diesel, the average sale price of Petrobras, for distributors, will go from R$ 3.06 to R$ 3.34 per liter.

Bolsonaro again defended the change in the ICMS charge on fuels and said that the increase in prices is not the fault of the federal government. “The more fuel increases, the better for governors. And who pays the bill is the federal government”, he declared. Faced with the increase in prices in the country, Bolsonaro highlighted that he is not “the bad guy”. “I don’t want to raise the price of anything, but I can’t interfere in the market.”

