Guedes only stays in government for lack of plan B, say leaders of the center – 10/25/2021 – Panel

Leaders of the center and members of the financial market say that Paulo Guedes’s tenure as Minister of Economy is only due to the lack of a plan B.

Bolsonaro’s aides have been actively searching for a replacement over the past week, but have been unable to come up with a name deemed suitable.

Members of the political wing probed at least two names from outside the government to eventually replace Guedes: André Esteves and Mansueto Almeida, both from BTG Pactual. The latter came to the attention of Guedes himself, who spoke about the episode in an interview last week.

In addition to these, there were also talks with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who refused any possibility of taking office.

Although the economy minister gave in and agreed to revise the spending ceiling to ensure Brazil Aid at around R$400, government officials believe that the fight between the economic and political sides is far from over.

The bet is that the two groups will continue to criticize each other and one will seek to weaken the other.

Although the political wing still wants Guedes to leave at the end of the week, Bolsonaro even said that the minister will stay until the end of the government and that both will leave together.