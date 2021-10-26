Guedes says that Caged will come with a balance of more than 300,000 jobs – News

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday (25) that the result of the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) of the Ministry of Economy, in September, which will be released on Tuesday (26), should bring a new record result with the net generation of more than 300 thousand jobs. “Tomorrow, possibly, we are going to release Caged with more than 300,000 jobs,” he said, at a ceremony to launch the National Green Growth Plan at the Palácio do Planalto.

And he stated: “Brazil was the country that fell the least, returned faster and is growing more than the average of all other countries. With mass vaccination advancing, the economy is coming back with a lot of strength. As we move forward with reforms, it is becoming clear to the world that we are continuing with its modernization.”

Energy matrix

In the midst of the water crisis, the Minister of Economy also said that Brazil has the “cleanest and most flexible energy matrix in the world”. “We go from dirty energy, oil, to green hydrogen and nuclear. We created the regulatory framework for natural gas and investments will come in response to this energy crisis. Brazil has all the tools to win this war, this energy crisis in the world,” he said.

Petrobras

On Monday, the economy minister signaled his support for the privatization of Petrobras, as a way of extracting Brazilian oil and natural gas faster. “President Bolsonaro spoke yesterday and today that he would study what he was going to do with Petrobras. After all, if we are in a water crisis and we had a corruption scandal, it’s 30 to 40 years of monopoly in the electricity sector and in the oil sector. And if in 10 or 20 years the whole world migrates to hydrogen and nuclear energy, abandoning fossil fuel, Petrobras will be worth zero in 30 years. And we leave oil down there with a state monopoly plate on top,” he joked.

For Guedes, the objective is to extract oil as quickly as possible to transform wealth into education, investment and technology. “It has to get out faster. It’s no use keeping a sign saying that it’s state-owned and the oil doesn’t leave the ground. And when it does, it leaves with corruption. If there was the biggest robbery in history in ‘Petrolão’ and now the price of oil only goes up, what does the Brazilian people gain from this?”, he asked.

He noted that Petrobras shares rose 6% after President Jair Bolsonaro said he would study ways to privatize the company. “In another two or three weeks, R$ 150 billion were created. That didn’t exist, it’s not taken from the people. It’s a wealth that was destroyed, the president only had to say that he was going to study that the business went up. $30 billion for the most fragile (in Auxílio Brasil)?”, he added.

