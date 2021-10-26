Gui Araújo asks for a photo with Duda Reis for her birthday

Does anyone warn? While the world of famous people caught fire out here with Gui Araújo’s revelations about his affair with Jade Picon and her alleged betrayal with João Guilherme, the model is sure that his relationship is okay out here.

Gui Araújo celebrates his birthday this week and will celebrate the arrival of his 34th birthday in the reality show. In conversation with other pawns, he revealed his orders to the production and one of them was a photo with Duda Reis.

“I already asked for my gifts. I want a photo with the ‘red girl’ and a photo with my family”, said the pawn.

It is worth remembering that he did not mention Duda’s name, but “little red” is the nickname the influencer called her.

Will the present roll?

After the controversy involving Gui Araújo and jade picon, in which, in the conversation with MC GUI, the digital influencer delivered details of the romance with the influencer, even suggesting that the affair would have started before the end of the blonde’s relationship with João Guilherme, the singer’s son Leonardo and Duda Reis, with whom Gui supposedly had a relationship before joining Record TV’s “A Fazenda 13”, commented on the matter on social media.

This Saturday morning, October 23, Duda, without naming names, vented about the fact that certain people never change and thanked him for the “release”.

“It’s good that I remember that there are certain things/people that will never change and it’s good that I’m grateful for one more *huge* release in my life”, vented Duda. Then, João shared the influencer’s post and shot: “From ours”.

It is worth remembering that João and Duda were caught at a club in São Paulo. The artist revealed that they have already stayed, and in an interview with Hotel Mazzafera, Duda spoke about their relationship and said that she likes him a lot. However, Duda even revealed that he was having an affair with Gui Araújo shortly before he was confined to “A Fazenda 13”.

João Guilherme and Jade Picon dated for three years. The former couple announced the end on August 29, a few days before Gui Araújo was confined to the rural reality show.

João became friends with Gui Araújo during his relationship with Jade, as the former participant of MTV’s “De Vacation with the Ex” is best friends with Leo Picon, the older brother of the influencer.

