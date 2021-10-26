Guide: First phase of PGL Major starts this Tuesday with GODSENT, Sharks and paiN in contention | DRAFT5

The biggest event of the year CS:GO will start this Tuesday (26th), the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will feature the presence of 24 teams, but only 16 of them will compete in the first phase, which will be the New Challengers Stage. Only eight teams will make it to the next stage, while the remaining eight will be eliminated. The total prize pool for the event will be $2 million with the largest share for the winner being $1 million.