Guide: First phase of PGL Major starts this Tuesday with GODSENT, Sharks and paiN in contention | DRAFT5

The biggest event of the year CS:GO will start this Tuesday (26th), the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will feature the presence of 24 teams, but only 16 of them will compete in the first phase, which will be the New Challengers Stage. Only eight teams will make it to the next stage, while the remaining eight will be eliminated. The total prize pool for the event will be $2 million with the largest share for the winner being $1 million.
Brazilian presence
Of the four teams presenting Brazil, three of them will compete in the New Challengers Stage, which are GODENT, Sharks and paiN Gaming. The three teams will all debut on the first day of competition and will play two matches. With big teams competing for the eight spots, the Brazilians will have great competition, as more experienced teams like astralis, heroic and MOUZ they fell like Challengers.
Format
The 16 teams that qualified as Contenders or Challengers will compete in the first round which will be in a Swiss format. The teams will play three times, whoever gets three wins will qualify for the next phase, on the other hand, teams that lose three games will be eliminated. All matches will be MD1 series, minus elimination and qualifying matches.
Participants
Continues after the ad
Calendar
Streaming
THE DRAFT5 will cover the entire PGL Major Stockholm 2021. In addition, the main portal specializing in Counter-Strike gives Latin America also has all the competition information in the “championships“, with the right to details of switching, participating teams, schedules and more. The public will be able to follow the Major’s broadcast in Portuguese through Alexandre’s channel “gauls” Borba and also live on the official page of PGL.