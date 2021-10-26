Guild changes its speech and can ask for a postponement of games

Grêmio completely changed its speech about the call-up of players. The tricolor fears that 5 players may be called up to their respective teams to compete in the qualifiers. So, think about asking for a postponement of games.

The information that 5 players are in the crosshairs of selections was revealed by the runner-up in football, Denis Abrahão. 3 of them were revealed by the manager.

“Grêmio had five players called up. Everything suggests that it is. (The calls) from Campaz, Borja and Villasanti have already been received. How does it look like there? We will have at least four or five players out of the squad. The championship is uneven, and we want the equality of the Brazilian Championship. We don’t give up on that.” Denis Abrahão spoke.

In addition to the guild changing the speech wanting the games to be postponed. What stands out the most is who the other 2 summoned by Abrahão are. There are many guesses as to who these players would be, but there is no certainty.

Vanderson has already been mentioned in the Brazilian team, so this is one of the strongest possibilities. As for the fifth player, no one is sure. You can guess Kannemann in Argentina, however, he’s injured so it’s unlikely.

We could also assume a call from Brenno to the base or the main team. After all, the player played in the Olympics and normally the third goalkeeper is only called to make up the squad. However, defrauding Grêmio for base games or filling the squad would be absurd.

Because of this, Abrahão is correct in trying to stop the championship in case of summons. Well, the guild would be much more weakened with its main pieces called.

