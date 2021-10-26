Gusttavo Lima poses with Andressa and children backstage at a show – Entertainment

Exactly a year ago, the press office of Gusttavo Lima announced the singer’s separation from model Andressa Suita. ‘The end of the marriage took place after a normal wear and tear of the relationship,’ he informed through an official statement. Gus Spokesperson 365 days later, rumors of reconciliation are growing stronger after several busts and encounters. However, officially, the two did not take the turn; remember everything that happened during this period. Reproduction/Instagram

This is the last photo of Gusttavo and Andressa together before the breakup. It was shared by the model a week before the announcement. The model and the countryman ‘disappeared’ from social networks after the separation Reproduction/Instagram

Four days after becoming single, Gusttavo Lima appeared on social networks for the first time. At the time, the countryman avoided talking about the subject and shared, in the stories, an excerpt of the song from girl to woman and celebrated the success Reproduction/Instagram

On the same day, Andressa Suita spoke about the end of the marriage. In an outspoken tone, she said that, like the fans, was in ‘shock’, and revealed that the decision to separate came from the singer Reproduction/Instagram

With several professional commitments, even with the Covid-19 pandemic, the countryman did not interrupt the agenda. Days after announcing the end of the marriage, Gustavo released another song, He does not have, in partnership with Jonas Stretched. Coincidentally, the lyrics of the song talk about separation Reproduction/Instagram

The singer also kept the live he had scheduled before the breakup with Andressa. Although he didn’t talk about it, he was asked by fans in the YouTube broadcast comments. Some even sympathized with the idol and commented on the lyrics of the songs being so related to the situation he was facing Reproduction/Instagram

Against the ex, Andressa was offline from social media. In this period, she gained support of fans and famous and saw the number of Instagram followers increase by over 2 million Reproduction/Instagram

On October 15, 2020, Gusttavo left the ‘pharonic’ mansion where he lived with his family, on a farm, located in Goiânia, Goiás. The information was disclosed by journalist Fabíola Reipert, at General Balance Sheet SP. The model remained in the property with the two children of the former couple, Gabriel, 4 years old, and Samuel, 3 years old. Reproduction/Instagram

The day after leaving the family home, the singer was accused of treason. Journalist Fabíola Reipert again revealed that Gusttavo would have had an affair with Mallu Ohanna, former wife of the player Dudu, while he was still married. In audios broadcast by General balance, gives Record TV, Mallu confirmed that he would have had an affair with the musician



The musician, in turn, rebutted the information and classified the episode as ‘slander and slander’ Reproduction/Instagram

The countryman continued to invest in music and launched All I wanted. The new work single talked about the reconciliation of a couple. On the day of launch, many followers even thought that it was all just a marketing action Reproduction/Instagram

Days later, Andressa resumed her work routine. On social media, she said she spent ‘three weeks drinking straight’. ‘I’m going back to the training routine, which I want to show you, going back to the diet. Because I spent about three weeks drinking straight. Now I need to clean the body, speed up the metabolism’ Reproduction/Instagram

Andressa took the ‘new life, new look’ maxim seriously and surprised the followers by abandoning the blonde hair and appearing brunette. The transformation was part of an advertising campaign for a hair care brand Reproduction/Instagram

In January of this year, Gusttavo and Andressa were spotted together for the first time after their separation. The two were in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro Reproduction/Instagram

That same month, the singer and model came back together for the second time, when they shared images with the same scenario, which rekindled fans’ expectations for a possible reconciliation Reproduction/Instagram Photos

In April, Gustavo published a video in which he appeared hand in hand with a woman, in a bed. For internet users, it was Andressa who was with the countryman Reproduction/Instagram Photos

In May, the model stirred up social networks by sharing a photo in which she appeared all powerful, dressed in a look by the French brand by Christian Dior. In the comments, Gusttavo reacted: ‘Get down, girl!’, wrote the singer, encouraging fans who cheer for the return of the couple once again Reproduction/Instagram

Andressa and Gusttavo got together to celebrate their children’s birthdays together, Gabriel and Samuel, in June this year. The oldest turned 4, the youngest, 3. The singer and the model sang happy birthday side by side with the heirs at a party where the theme was ‘aviation’ Reproduction/Instagram

In July, the model and the countryman were caught again. This time, with the children renewing their US visas for Gusttavo’s US tour. The photo, taken in Brasília by a fan club entitled ‘Família Gusdressa’, added to rumors that they had rekindled their relationship. Reproduction/Instagram

Since the official separation, there have been several catches, insinuations and interaction on social media. This only increased rumors of a reconciliation, which has yet to be officially confirmed. Lately, the supposed couple has preferred to keep a low profile and have a romance out of the limelight. Reproduction/Instagram Photos

In the show he did in the US, the countryman was moved on stage and declared himself for the model. ‘Hello, Andressa, I love you too. Very’. The audience present at the presentation and the fans who root for the couple went wild Reproduction/Instagram