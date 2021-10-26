Halo Infinite: Craig, who became a meme, got a beard in new trailer

When it was revealed last year, Infinite Halo was the target of much criticism from fans, media and gamers in general. One of the biggest complaints was about the level of visual quality of the game, which should have been one of the launch titles of the next generation of consoles from Microsoft.

Now, the game has just received a new video that details a little more about its campaign mode, and a figure already known by the community has come back to the fore. Nicknamed “Craig”, the character became “the face” of Infinite Halo when it came to bullshit. The enemy has become a meme thanks to its lackluster look, and it seems that 343 Industries has made an effort to change the situation.

In the trailer released earlier today (25th), a “Craig” quickly appears when the Master Chief attacks an opponent and removes his helmet, leaving the enemy’s head exposed. It is possible to see that the monster now sports a beard and appears to have the most detailed face.

“Craig”, the Halo Infinite character turned meme, now appears more detailed — and with a beardSource: YouTube/Reproduction

At the end of the video, you can also see what appears to be a monster of the same race in a close-up close to its face. The level of detail in the game does look a lot higher, both in the enemies’ facial hair and features and throughout the gameplay in general. Delaying the title’s release really seems to have been the best choice.

Infinite Halo is expected to arrive later this year with versions for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as joining the Xbox Game Pass catalog on launch day.