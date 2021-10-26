Halo Infinite: See graphical changes from 2020 and 2021 version

Game went through changes after criticism of the 2020 version

Today (25) we brought the first campaign mode trailer from Infinite Halo after the game was postponed last year due to the high number of reviews for what it had been shown, the new trailer received a very positive reception this time around and expectations for the title which will be released on December 8th have increased.

As usual, comparisons with the criticized trailer from 2020 began to appear on the internet, mainly for bringing similar scenes, allowing direct comparison of the changes made by the studio 343 Industries, responsible for the game Infinite Halo, the channel ElBit Analyst published a video comparing some of the scenes side by side, showing all the changes made to characters, settings, textures and lighting, check out the comparison video below.

Did you like the comparisons? please note that Infinite Halo will be released in December 8th and is already on pre-sale for Xbox and PRAÇA, the version of Xbox will receive an exclusive version of physical media with steelbook, perfect for collectors and fans of the franchise, you can purchase the product at Amazon in pre-sale, the store has the service Lowest Price Guaranteed, so if the price of this edition decreases until its release, you will pay the lowest price, check below the price and link to purchase.

Infinite Halo [Steelbook] – Exclusive Amazon – BRL 249.99 in up to 8 installments BRL 31.31 without interest – Click here to buy



– Continues after advertising –

One of the most notable differences for the new version is in the work done on the faces, armors and weapons, all are much more detailed, as in the previous version of the trailer one of the main complaints was the lack of detail in these components, the armors for example had a appearance of being plastic in the opinion of many players.

The lighting and reflections were also well worked for this new trailer, including the new version features the possibility of seeing much further and with greater richness in details, the map as a whole appears to be very neat.



– Continues after advertising –

Infinite Halo will be released in December 8th for Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA, it will be included in the Xbox Game Pass since its launch. Did you like the comparison? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Halo Infinite: Microsoft Releases Campaign Trailer

Game will be released on December 8th and will have a Steelbook version in Brazil



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: ElAnalistaDeBits