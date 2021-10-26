Happy ending: Wanda Icardi reveals back on divorce after letter sent by PSG striker | french football

Wanda says she was hurt “by what happened”, without going into details. She claims that she insisted on the divorce and the player complied because she saw that he would not be able to make her go back. However, after having met all the conditions for the end, a letter sent by the attacker made his beloved change her mind. Check it out below:

The photos I’ve been uploading over the past few months show how good and happy we were. For what happened, I was very hurt. Every day I asked Mauro for a divorce. When he realized there was no going back, he told me that we couldn’t go on like this, that if separation was the only way to end so much pain, then we should. We went to the lawyer. In two days, Mauro complied with all the conditions and we signed the agreement. The next day he wrote me a letter like no one had ever written to me: “I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy because it would make me happy.” And then I realized something: having everything, I have nothing if I’m not with him. I’m sure this bad time we are going through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family. The important thing is that we both had the freedom to end our 8-year history, but with our souls tired of crying, we chose each other again. I love you Mauro Icardi

— Wanda Nara