Haunted Chocolatier is a new game from the creator of Stardew Valley

There is no doubt that Stardew Valley it’s one of those games that arrived quietly and ended up winning the attention of many people. For those who are a fan of ConcernedApe’s work, you will be pleased to know that he is already working on a new project called Haunted Chocolatier, which has already its published price for US$ 14.99 – the same as the previous game, that is, around here it should be converted to R$ 24.99.

As the name implies, the idea here is to deal with a chocolate factory, buying all the necessary ingredients for its production. Graphically speaking this title is very similar to Stardew Valley, except that the items needed for production are collected in a world full of enemies and other dangers.

In case you’re curious, you can check out some gameplay in the following video:

It was also mentioned that the player will be able to use various items to customize their shop in this project which, in ConcernedApe’s own words, comes with the proposal “to explore a little more fanciful possibilities – and that’s where the idea for working with the chocolate factory with the most haunted elements”.

Did you like the proposal? Do you want to give the game a chance? Leave your message in the space below for comments.