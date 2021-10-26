Health expenditure by court decision in ES is equivalent to building a new hospital

Photo: colatina city





In one year, Espírito Santo spent enough with court decisions in health to build a hospital the size of the Jayme dos Santos Neves State Hospital. The information was passed on by the special advisor of the State Health Department, Edson Pistori.

The judicialization of health, according to the advisor, has grown almost six times in recent years. To get an idea, according to Sesa, in 2011, the average was 2,500 court decisions per year, in 2019 the number rose to 14,500.

“In 2019, Espírito Santo spent more than R$170 million in court decisions. This is the cost of a hospital like Jayme dos Santos Neves. The difference is that Jayme serves millions of people, and this money helped 14,000 patients,” informed Edson Pistori.

Lack of knowledge of the system impairs health functioning

Also according to the advisor, legal proceedings could often be avoided within the office.

“The doctor, often, not knowing how the network works, guides the patient saying that if he goes to court, the process goes faster. This often encourages the search for a lawyer,” he said.

In addition, there are cases, for example, of people who go to court asking for medicines that are already provided in citizen pharmacies.

“There are cases of professionals who prescribe drugs that are distributed free or that can be replaced. The patient goes to court to get a drug that he already has access to,” he said.

In these cases, the numbers are impressive. According to the special advisor at Sesa, Edson Pistori, 40% of processes could be avoided only with the guidance or adequacy of the healthcare professional. Look:

20% of court decisions in health, they were to provide medicines that were already offered by the State in citizen pharmacies.

Another 20% of court decisions they were medicines that could be substituted for others that are already offered in citizen pharmacies.

Excessive lawsuits in health can harm those who really need it of state support

Although most of the processes can be avoided, some are essential to guarantee the patient’s life. In Espírito Santo, according to the special advisor to Sesa, there are 10 patients who need help from the state to get medication.

These people are carriers of diseases considered rare, whose treatments are financed by the State.

“For these patients, the cost of medication is very high, they are very specific and justifiable cases. They are diseases that cannot be treated without treatment, if the State does not support them, there is no way,” he said.

In 2018, the state spent 14 million reais in medicines to attend 13 patients with rare diseases. According to Edson, one in a million people have diseases of this type, and many die before getting treatment.

As a curiosity, see the following numbers :

Of the 13 patients supported by the state in 2018, two use a substance to treat mucopolysaccharidosis. Only this medicine it costs R$ 2,600.00 (two million and six hundred thousand reais) per patient.

When a person goes to court to have access to medications that are already available or can be replaced, they can end up “passing ahead”, or slow down the decision of the case for a patient like this, who needs support from the State.

Sesa and PGE-ES team up to reduce processes and identify fraud

To reduce the number of conflicts in public health justice, the Department of Health, together with the Attorney General of the State of Espírito Santo (PGE), created the State Program for the de-judicialization of access to SUS, the “SUS+JUSTICE ”.

The objective is to avoid problems related to the judicialization of health, preventing fraud and making compliance with judicial decisions more efficient and economical.

“The judicialization of health is a phenomenon that occurs nationwide. The Espírito Santo program is an innovative initiative in the country, as it will work with the idea of ​​reducing legal proceedings year after year, and may increase investment in the Health Network itself”, informed the special advisor to Sesa, Edson Pistori.

To achieve the goals, the works will be integrated. First, the idea is to try to solve the problems before they are taken to court. According to the chief prosecutor of the Attorney for Health, Ricardo Occhi, it is first necessary to guide health professionals.

“The state needs to work with the doctor, who is there at the end. The municipality needs to work too, because primary care physicians are fundamental,” he said.

Also according to Ricardo, in addition to guiding the doctor, members of the judiciary need guidance to prevent their decisions from impacting the functioning of the health system.

“The judiciary also needs to participate, because the magistrate needs to know the health system. A court decision that does not know the system causes a problem,” he said.

Justice will be strengthened in supporting decisions

According to Sesa’s special advisor, a technical body already works in support of magistrates to assist in decisions, but the team is not always consulted or has its guidelines considered.

“Today, only 25% of court decisions consult this technical nucleus that already works. We want to reinforce this number, we want to make health professionals available to this magistrate to clarify doubts”, he explained.

Chief Prosecutor Ricardo Occhi agrees. “A survey identified that there is a nucleus that is available to provide technical information to the magistrate, but we realized that judges use the structure very little, and when they do, they often do not observe the technical referrals”, he reinforced.

According to Edson, there are many requests that are inappropriate. “There are cases of orthopedists requesting a mammogram, and then people end up going to doctors who are partners. Cases in which people go to court to get treatments that are experimental, as happened in São Paulo,” he said.

The Folha Vitória report also sought the Court of Justice of Espírito Santo. In a statement, the press office responded that “there is technical support provided by Nat-Jus, which is widely used by magistrates, according to their needs.”

Information will be available for Espírito Santo

To achieve the goals, Sesa and PGE will develop goals and indicators for periodic monitoring, in addition to the adoption of other actions as highlighted in the ordinance.

Another highlight of “SUS+JUSTICE” is the development of an information system for the collection and processing of data to assist in the processing of information.

In addition, there is the proposal to create a Laboratory of the Right to Health and Innovation, aimed at promoting studies and training courses in the area of ​​Health Law, in a cooperation agreement between the Capixaba Institute of Education, Research and Innovation in Health (ICEPi) and the Superior School of the Attorney General of the State of Espírito Santo (ESPGE).

“It is an initiative of great relevance for the sector, as it brings procedures that aim to mitigate the number of lawsuits against the SUS and their impact on the management of the system. In addition to providing more concise criteria for carrying out analyzes and searching for irregularities, for example”, highlighted Brunella Cintra Sodré, responsible for Sesa’s Court Injunctions sector, which coordinates the Program together with PGE.

Congress in Vitória to debate the legalization of health

In Espírito Santo, the number of court orders has been decreasing, according to data from the State Health Department. In 2019, the state had to fulfill 14,269 warrants. By 2020, the number had dropped to 7,556. And this year, there are 6,562 warrants. The city of Vitória has the largest number of warrants.

This drop in numbers, however, should be stopped because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Experts fear an avalanche of lawsuits in court caused by the suspension of elective procedures in the most critical period of fighting the disease.

Debate in Victoria

To facilitate the dialogue between doctors and magistrates, it takes place in Vitória, between the days October 26 and 29, 2021, the 8th Brazilian Medical Congress, Legal of Health. The participation of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, is confirmed at the opening.

For the first time in a hybrid format, the event will bring together renowned public officials and some of the country’s most distinguished experts and jurists for a pluralist, collective and comprehensive assessment of the current legislation, management and financing of Public Health Policies in Brazil and the consequences and consequences the health crisis of the Coronavirus pandemic at the federal, state, district and municipal levels.