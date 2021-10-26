Henry case: video shows Monique and Jairinho descending in an elevator with the boy on their way to the hospital | Rio de Janeiro

In the recording of the security circuit, presented to the press this Tuesday (26) by Jairinho’s defense, the stepfather appears blowing once in the mouth on the boy. Monique holds the child in her arms and does not show any reaction.

“This footage reveals that Henry was taken to the hospital alive, other circumstances that appear in the reports lead to this conclusion, contrary to the accusatory version”, he told g1 Braz Sant’anna, Jairinho’s lawyer.

By camera recording, Jairinho and Monique went down to the garage around 4:10 am. Police reports state that Henry had died at least two hours before.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

1 of 3 Video shows Jairinho and Monique descending in an elevator on their way to the hospital — Photo: Reproduction Video shows Jairinho and Monique descending in an elevator on their way to the hospital — Photo: Reproduction

This excerpt, which appears in the process, was discussed at the first hearing of the Jury Court, on the last 6th. In testimony at the session, delegate Henrique Damasceno stated that “Henry has already arrived dead at the hospital”.

“It was expressly demonstrated by the medical team and by the expert reports that, although he had been subjected to resuscitation maneuvers for a long time, at no time he had a heart rate. He has already arrived dead”, said the delegate.

He highlighted that the attempt to help the boy, before arriving at the health unit, was not adequate.

“You blowing the mouth of a child in your lap, fainting, is not the right procedure in a case like this,” said the delegate about an attempt to help Henry.

The autopsy on the boy’s body and the reconstruction in the family’s apartment had already shown that the child had suffered 23 injuries, such as a laceration to the liver, and that Henry had died a victim of violent action — discarding the accident hypothesis, as the lawyers of the former couple claim.

2 of 3 Photo by Henry Borel posted by Leniel Borel — Photo: Reproduction Henry Borel photo posted by Leniel Borel — Photo: Reproduction

39 minutes to help

The Civil Police had already opened an investigation to find out whether the couple took 39 minutes to rescue Henry.

The simulated reproduction report indicated that the boy started to be beaten four hours before being taken to the hospital, where he arrived lifeless (see here how the reenactment of death was).

The image presented by the defense on Tuesday — as if it were a novelty — is the last of the boy and was taken at 4:09 am of March 8th.

In testimony at the Barra da Tijuca police station, Monique Medeiros said that she woke up in the guest room around 3:30 am, when he saw the TV on and Jairinho sleeping beside him. Then she said that she went to the master’s room and found her son lying on the floor.

Also according to Monique, Henry would have been wrapped up and rushed to the hospital.

But, according to the images from the elevator, between the moment she says she woke up and leaving the apartment, 39 minutes passed.

The photo of the descent in the elevator was in a report by the Civil Police that is part of the investigation. And it proves to the police that the boy was murdered inside the property.

“They [os peritos] they managed to freeze these images and saw that, from the way he was, from his face, that he was already dead at that moment”, says criminal expert Denise Gonçalves Rivera.

3 of 3 Dr. Jairinho and Monique Medeiros, in photos taken when the couple entered the penitentiary system — Photo: Reproduction Dr. Jairinho and Monique Medeiros, in photos taken when the couple entered the penitentiary system — Photo: Reproduction

Doctor without a profession

Until then, Jairinho supported the defense that, despite being a doctor, the last time he had had a cardiac massage had been on a puppet, while still in college.

The stepfather, in a statement to police days after his stepson’s death, stated that he drove to Barra D’Or, while Monique, in the back seat, “did a mouth-to-mouth respiration maneuver, despite not knowing how to perform the procedure” .

The former councilor also admitted that he never practiced as a doctor.