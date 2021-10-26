HomePod Software 15.1]– MacMagazine

Just over a week after releasing the versions Release Candidate of the systems — with the right to a second one for the iPadOS — Apple released today the final versions of the iOS/iPadOS 15.1 (compilations 19B74 and 19B75 ), of watchOS 8.1 ( 19R570 ) It’s from tvOS 15.1 ( 19J572 ) for all users who own compatible devices.

Check out the main news below.

SharePlay

Among the news at the time, the main one is the long-awaited arrival of the SharePlay to Apple systems. For those who don’t remember, the SharePlay lets you share different types of content during a FaceTime call, including screen, movies, photos, and even music. It even keeps playback synchronized among all participants, allowing anyone to pause, play, or fast-forward the media being played.

O SharePlay it even lowers the volume of media being played when one of the people speaks and integrates seamlessly with Apple TV. So you can join the call with your friends via the iPhone/iPad, and watch a movie synced with them on your TV screen.

What’s New for iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

To users of iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, Apple made available the recording of videos in ProRes and an option to turn off the automatic switching of cameras when taking a photo in macro mode.

Other news

And we also have other news: it will be possible to add vaccination certificates to the app Portfolio (Wallet), but only in some countries, of course; Mandarin language has been added to the app. Translate (Translate); and, in the app House (home), there is a new automation based on ambient humidity.

already in the Shortcuts (shortcuts), there is a new game collection which allows you to spend time with Siri and new actions that allow you to overlay text on images/GIFs.

Updates also fix a lot of system bugs, of course.

Release Notes

For those interested, here are all the changes promoted in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 and watchOS 8 — Apple unfortunately doesn’t share the tvOS notes:

SharePlay SharePlay is a new way to share synced FaceTime experiences with Apple TV app content, Apple Music, and other compatible apps from the App Store

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically mutes a movie, TV show or music when a friend speaks

Apple TV supports the option to watch shared video on TV while still on the FaceTime call on iPhone

Screen sharing allows everyone on a FaceTime call to see photos, browse the web, or help each other Camera Capturing video in ProRes when using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Set to disable auto macro switching when taking photos or recording videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple wallet Compatibility with the COVID-19 Vaccination Wallet allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from within the Apple Wallet app Translate Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) compatibility in the app Translate and for system-wide translation House New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-compatible humidity, air quality or lighting level sensor shortcuts New pre-built actions allow you to overlay text on images or GIFs This release also fixes the following issues: The Photos app could incorrectly report that the storage was full when importing photos and videos

The Weather app might not show the current temperature in My Location and might incorrectly display animated background colors

An app’s audio playback could be paused when locking the screen

Wallet app could unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple tickets

Available Wi‑Fi networks might not be detected

Screen sharing allows everyone on a FaceTime call to see photos, browse the web, or help each other live text The Camera app supports recognizing text, phone numbers, addresses and more so you can take actions on items (iPad with A12 Bionic and later)

Available Wi‑Fi networks might not be detected watchOS 8.1 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for the Apple Watch: Improved algorithms to detect falls during exercise and option to enable fall detection only during exercise (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)

Compatibility with the COVID-19 vaccination card allows you to present verifiable vaccination information from the Apple Wallet app

The Always On Display option might not show the time accurately for some users with the arm down (Apple Watch Series 5 and later)

Update, by Rafael Fischmann10/25/2021 at 2:18 pm

Version 15.1 of the HomePod Software, includes performance and stability improvements, and more:

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos compatibility on HomePod;

reproduction Lossless with Apple Music on HomePod and HomePod mini.

Good update for HomePods!