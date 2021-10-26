Horizon Forbidden West features hook, glider and more new mechanics

In a statement on PlayStation Blog, the Guerrilla revealed some gameplay news from Forbidden West horizon, sequence of Horizon Zero Dawn.

The game will have new mechanics that help both in combat and exploration.

The highlights are a hook, which allows for a more agile vertical movement, and a glider, which slows down the fall to the ground. They can be combined into air strikes or to reach tricky platforms.

In addition, the scenarios promise to offer more structures and locations that can be scaled and used, and Aloy can swim now, using that to his advantage.

“We want to allow players to outsmart us, using new tricks or tools to overcome some of our challenges in smart and unpredictable ways. Displacement puzzles don’t always have a binary solution. That’s why we encourage players to experiment and have fun with the new tools,” he explained. David McMullen, leader of the systems design team.

Check out the mechanics in action in the video below.

Watch a 24-second demo of Aloy’s new tools and combat skills in Horizon Forbidden West. ⚡ Discover all the news that Guerrilla is preparing for this title: https://t.co/2CDDabt6vX pic.twitter.com/x7qre7ZVOf — PlayStation Portugal (@PlayStationPT) October 25, 2021

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022.