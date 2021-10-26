How Conmebol and Globo hit each other in Libertadores after a year of fighting

For a year, Conmebol and Globo lived in conflict in a commercial dispute and because of the termination of the Libertadores contract. The agreement between the parties came out with the station paying an indemnity to the confederation. The agreement serves the commercial interest of both parties to unleash the competition for South American competitions.

It was in August 2020 that Globo terminated the Libertadores contract because it wanted to pay less: alleging problems with the pandemic. Dissatisfied, Conmebol sold the rights to SBT and sued the Rio station in Switzerland, asking for US$ 120 million.

During this period, Conmebol held a competition for the rights to the Copa América that was far from Globo. The station showed interest and made a proposal, but was discarded because of the dispute with Conmebol.

Now, the South American confederation is preparing the competition for Libertadores rights from 2023 onwards. The rules are already being discussed with broadcasters, including Globo. But the process, which will be through a bidding process, should only take place at the beginning of 2022.

In other words, Globo needed to develop the dispute with Conmebol now in order to participate in the process. And Libertadores became a priority competition for the Rio station that decided to invest in national and international championships. States are in the background.

On the other hand, Conmebol would have weak competition for TV Aberta do Brasil in Libertadores if Globo were barred. SBT, current holder of the rights, has already managed to generate income to at least equal the amount paid for the competition. Therefore, you must be interested in the new competition. Thus, there is an expectation that the confederation will generate more money.

If there was no agreement now, Globo would continue to have a problem in the dispute in the arbitration court in Switzerland, with the possibility of having to pay an even greater amount. And at the expense of being barred from important commercial competition. In this scenario, Globo decided to make a considerable financial effort, the compensation was high, although a slice of the total collected of US$ 120 million.

Furthermore, Globo is also interested in Sudamericana, a secondary competition run by Conmebol. With the new format, there are six guaranteed games for the teams, and there are a good number of Brazilians. Competition is seen as more attractive.

Conmebol TV, which broadcasts the games played by Sul-Americana and some by Libertadores, is not guaranteed to continue. In the bidding process, the confederation intends to include the games broadcast on the entity’s specific channel, which had around 400 thousand subscribers. That’s because there may be better proposals than the money generated by current subscriptions.

The competition must be done with game packaging as in the last bid. At the time, Globo was awarded a package of Open TV games —two per round—, plus second closed TV choices. Fox took the first Closed TV package. And Facebook got Thursday’s matches.