how to make the portability to another health plan?

Health operator Prevent Senior is the target of investigation at Covid’s CPI, and the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), responsible for regulating the sector, has appointed a technical director to monitor the company’s work. The director assesses whether there are risks and quality problems for patients. Customers who are concerned about the service can carry out portability to other health plans. The company was consulted by UOL to comment on the eventual departure of a client, but did not respond until this text was published. See the procedure below.

As with cell phone plans, it is possible to change the company responsible for the health plan without losing the grace period already fulfilled previously. The portability of a health plan can be requested every two years. It is important to remember that this exchange is not necessarily linked to whistleblowing, as in the case of Prevent Senior.

The only requirement is to have a contract that was signed after 1999 or that has been adapted to the Health Insurance Law (in 1998). Contracts that have been entered into before this period do not have this right.

According to Francisco Gomes Júnior, a specialist in health law and a partner at OGF Advogados, there is a list of requirements that need to be observed, such as:

Have an active contract

Being up to date with payments

Have fulfilled the minimum period of stay in the plan, which is two years if it is the first change of plan, or three years if you are fulfilling temporary partial coverage, that is, if you have already requested portability before

After the portability request, the new operator has 10 days to analyze the proposal. If the operator does not respond, the proposal is considered automatically accepted. From then on, the user has five days to cancel the previous plan, says Gomes Júnior.

Portability is simple, and rights must be preserved

Alexandre Ricco, a lawyer specializing in consumer law, says that the procedure is simple, but remembers that the user must still pay a proportional amount until the day they canceled the old plan, and will also pay what they start using from the proposal accepted. The user will pay the proportional amounts of the two accounts (the closed and the new one).

Gomes Júnior, who is also president of the Association for the Defense of Personal and Consumer Data (ADDP), says he does not believe that users who want to leave Prevent Senior will face great difficulties, even under the intervention of the ANS.

“The Agency should be very careful in its intervention, so as not to harm the services to users. And as far as we know, the operator has a solid financial situation. In other words, even if it suffers some sanction, it is able to bear such costs. To users. , it is recommended that they follow the progress of the ANS investigations without panic, as the users’ rights must be preserved”, he says.

ANS has values ​​for health plans

ANS has a portal where it is possible to consult the value of health plans in your city, and that serve your region. It is necessary to have a record in the gov.br system (also used for other services), and then follow the steps to filter the plans.

See questions about portability:

How to make portability?

It is necessary to enter the ANS Guide for Health Plans. In addition to consulting prices, it is also possible to generate a compatibility report, which has a validity period of five days after issuance.

This is one of the documents required for portability and has a comparison between the prices and services of the current plan and the new one.

The user must also present a document that proves the minimum length of stay in the current plan. Among the documents are contracts and payment slips, for example, which also show that there are no late fees.

From there, the user gets in touch with the new operator and says he wants to do portability. The company has 10 days to review the order. If you do not respond within this period, the portability is considered done, and the user has another five days to cancel the old plan. No explanation is needed for the reason for portability.

Do I have to face lack again?

There will be no need to meet new waiting periods or temporary partial coverage that are required if already covered in the previous health plan.

If the destination plan has coverage not provided for in the current plan, the user may fulfill a grace period only for these services. In this case, the grace period is limited to 300 days for deliveries and 180 days for other coverage.

Is it necessary to pay any additional value when portability is done?

Operators cannot charge for portability.

Where can I find prices of health plans that serve my city?

You must access the ANS Health Plan Guide. For access, it is mandatory to have a login and password in the gov.br system, which is also used for other accesses, such as the Virtual Work Card and FGTS application, for example.

Once logged in, you can choose the details: city, coverage, and price list.

I have Prevent Senior. Does anything change in portability?

No. The process is the same for any health plan, even for Prevent Senior.