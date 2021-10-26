Hulk has a mission to overcome feats achieved by Fred by Atlético-MG

Atletico-MG’s top scorer in the season, with 25 goals, forward Hulk fell into the arms of the fans and became the main part of the team led by coach Cuca, who fights for the cups of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship. Back in the country after more than 15 years since he left Vitória to join Japanese football, one of the goals of the Paraíba is to overcome Fred’s marks, currently at Fluminense, which were conquered at Alvinegro.

Hired in June 2016, Fred became the top scorer of that year’s Brasileirão, with 14 goals, alongside Diego Souza, then at Sport, and William Pottker (ex-International). Galo finished that edition of the competition in fourth place and, since then, has not had a top scorer at the end of the 38 rounds. The following season, Fred scored 30 goals and became the top scorer for the Minas Gerais team in the decade.

In this year’s Brazilian, Hulk is Atlético-MG’s goal-man. According to the UFMG math department, Rooster has a 95.2% chance of making the Olympic comeback and ending his nearly 50-year fast without being Brazilian champion. With the goal scored against Cuiabá, last Sunday (24), the shirt 7 reached 11 and, along with Yuri Alberto (Inter) and Gilberto (Bahia), occupies the top of the Serie A artillery.

In addition, Hulk also equaled the 25 goals scored by Robinho in 2016 and, if he scores another five, he will reach Fred. With one more, he will be the Galo’s isolated goalscorer from 2011 until now. Semifinalists of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-MG beat Fortaleza in the first leg by 4-0 and is very close to the decision; confirming the classification, the team will have two more clashes so that Hulk can swing the net. In Brasileirão, there are eleven more matches.

Atlético-MG top scorers in the last ten seasons (2011-2020):

2011 – Magno Alves: 18 goals

2012 – Bernard: 15 goals

2013 – Jo: 19 goals

2014 – Diego Tardelli: 19 goals

2015 – Lucas Pratto: 23 goals

2016 – Robinho: 25 goals

2017 – Fred: 30 goals

2018 – Ricardo Oliveira: 22 goals

2019 – Ricardo Oliveira: 14 goals

2020 – Keno: 11 goals

2021 – Hulk: 25 goals (to date)