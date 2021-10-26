Humorist Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is discharged from hospital in SP after arrhythmia | São Paulo

Nobrega underwent a catheterization procedure on Wednesday (20).
According to the SBT press office, he was discharged on Monday and has already gone home. Also according to the press office, Nóbrega is doing well and should return to the recording routine at the station next week.
The presenter’s wife, Renata Domingues, celebrated her husband’s discharge with a photo on social media. “Thank God for coming home,” he wrote on Instagram.
Renata Domingues, wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, posted a photo with her husband after hospital discharge this Monday (25). — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega publishes a photo on social networks announcing the cure of Covid-19. — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media
In March of this year, the comedian spent ten days in hospital with Covid-19. After discharge, on March 2, the presenter of the program “A Praça é Nossa” posted a photo on social networks thanking the medical team for their care.
“We won. We won because you prayed so much for me. For hundreds of messages from friends, for having a medical team that took care of me with a lot of love. That nursing team who took care of the most with a lot of love. Thank you my old friends and doctors David Uip and Roberto Kalil. And finally thank God once more. And my family. Blessed is he who has you. My wife Renata, my children and grandchildren! I’m back!!!!”, said Nóbrega.
The SBT presenter was hospitalized on February 20 alongside his wife, Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, who also contracted the disease. Renata was discharged from the hospital the day before her husband and also used social media to thank her for returning home.