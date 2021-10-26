Humorist is threatened with death after saying that Praia Grande’s sea is ‘shit’

the actress and comedian mhel marrer began to suffer death threats after making jokes with the city of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, last Thursday (21st), in a comedy program and on its social networks. Information is from g1.

Mhel said the city is “dirty” and that “everyone is ugly”. She even compared the city with the ex-program girl Raquel Pacheco, Bruna Surfistinha, when she said that inside the city “there’s always room for one more”.

The comedian also said that Praia Grande “is a beach in the same way that the Tietê River is a river”, saying that people use it to “make necessities”.

After her jokes gained repercussions, she began to be criticized on the networks and returned to making negative comments about the city.

“I made some jokes with Praia Grande and now the guys from Praia Grande are polluting my Instagram with so much shit that I’m feeling like the sea at Praia Grande”, said the comedian on Twitter.

In a comment left on her Instagram, a man says she would be shot when performing a concert in town.

“You bitch, as soon as you step into the Palácio das Artes, you’ll be shot so much that you won’t know where you’re coming from and it’s no use going with a security escort, we’re waiting for you,” he wrote.

The Praia Grande city hall manifested itself through a note.

“Praia Grande demands respect!

Due to the various manifestations about a humorous video that speaks of the city in a pejorative way, the City of Praia Grande explains that it is sending a note to the production of the program with an invitation to visit the city, in addition to explaining the beautiful story of overcoming difficulties. of its people to end a sad stigma of the past, showing that today the city is among the most developed in Brazil and one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the country, due to its beauty and infrastructure.

City Hall rejects any form of verbal violence. It is worth reinforcing that the municipality is a great supporter of culture and respects all types of art, as long as they do not harm or distort the image of people or institutions”.

