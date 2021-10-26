Hypera grows, but has impaired profitability; see what analysts say

The actions of Hypera Pharma (HYPE3) rose 3.3%, to R$ 28.90, on the afternoon of Monday (25), in the first trading session after the release of the company’s third quarter results.

The company had a 41.7% drop in net income, to R$ 201.6 million. On the other hand, adjusted net income amounted to R$ 464.7 million, an annual increase of 32.9%, and revenue rose 50%, to BRL 1.6 billion.

Revenue exceeded market estimates, while Hypera continued to grow in the prescription, skincare and generics segments.

The company recorded a gross margin of 63.9% (stable compared to the previous year), reflecting the increase in discounts and costs.

To Credit Suisse, the sales growth presented by the company, of 13%, above the market performance, reinforces the positive perception of the company’s cash generation.

“The impact on gross margins may persist with the unfavorable exchange rate, limiting the ability to grant discounts”, ponders an excerpt from the report signed by Mauricio Cepeda and William Barranjard.

Hypera’s financial director, Adalmario do Couto, said that the company managed to offset part of the cost pressures in the quarter with rising drug prices and has its raw material needs protected during the year at an exchange rate of R$ 5.30 real.

“We have been able to partially offset the pressure, mainly with the product mix of acquired brands, which have a higher margin, and also with the ‘pipeline’ of new products, which on average have a margin well above the company’s average”, said Couto in teleconference.

‘Solid Quarter’

BTG Pactual considered Hypera’s third quarter “solid” and expected, excluding the impact of the agreement with Ontex related to the divestment of the disposables business in 2017.

For the bank’s analysts, the company is on the way to achieving annual revenue projections (R$5.9 billion), Ebitda (R$2 billion) and profit of R$1.55 billion.

“The acquisitions of Buscopan and Buscofem, OTC [produtos sem prescrição] Takeda’s and prescription drug portfolio, as well as 12 Sanofi brands, continue to form the basis of our positive view of the company’s action,” say BTG’s Luiz Guanais, Gabriel Disselli and Victor Rogatis.

THE XP talks about “efficiencies in all expense lines”, with a recurring Ebitda margin of 35.6% (stable compared to the previous year; in line with the house’s estimates), and recalls that the accounting profit was impacted by a “single event ”.

See the analysts’ recommendation, with target price:

Credit Suisse: outperform (purchase), R$40 in 12 months;

BTG Pactual: purchase, R$45 in 12 months;

XP: purchase, target price of R$48 in 12 months.

See Hypera’s results presentation: